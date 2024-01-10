Boston Market Announces Groundbreaking Owner Operator Profit Center Program

News provided by

Boston Market

10 Jan, 2024, 15:43 ET

"Boston Market Unveils Unprecedented Partnership Opportunity for Entrepreneurs Nationwide"

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Market—an iconic American brand celebrating 39 years of culinary excellence and community spirit and known for its cherished rotisserie chicken recently announced the momentous launch of the Boston Market owner operator profit center program: Boston Market Connect (BMC)™. This groundbreaking initiative marks a new chapter in the history of Boston Market as well as sets a historic precedent in the realm of entrepreneurial opportunities.

Continue Reading

In a bold departure from conventional franchise models, the BMC program unfolds as a new window of opportunity, inviting passionate individuals to become an operating owner/partner of a Boston Market location WITHOUT ANY BUY-IN REQUIREMENTS. This visionary program transcends the ordinary, offering a unique wealth-creation avenue for individuals with an unwavering entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to community growth. Individuals interested in learning more about these initiatives can Click Here to fill out the questionnaire or email Iwanttobeanowner@bost.com.

Rooted in the ethos of community, the (BMC)™ program presents aspiring owners with the opportunity to not just run a Boston Market restaurant but to forge it into a cornerstone of their community. The company feels this program, laden with historic significance, is set to become a transformative force, paving the way for entrepreneurs to inscribe their names in the records of the Boston Market legacy.

Realizing that at the very core of "community" in America lies the perfect combination of diverse cultures and togetherness, Boston Market will also be rolling out a campaign that introduces a new menu item every six weeks, with each item coming from a different country.

This campaign will kick off with the menu additions of Chicken Tikka and Biryani, staples of Indian culinary culture, which is the birthplace of Boston Market's President Jay Pandya. This initiative is both a celebration of history and serves as a testament to Boston Market's enduring commitment to shaping the future of dining experiences.

In addition, Boston Market has embarked on a strategy to introduce restaurants into other non- traditional locations, with a vision of partnering and expanding to all cities in America. "The Boston Market name stands for itself and it is well known throughout the country," said Jay Pandya. "Now, with everyone's support we will be able to provide our famous rotisserie chicken and delicious, homemade sides and family meals to everyone. We encourage anyone with a location and a desire to add Boston Market virtually to reach out and partner with us."

Program Highlights:

1. Flexible Integration:

a. Open a Boston Market within your restaurant, deli, gas station, or any suitable establishment.
b. No franchise fees; instead, focus on mutually beneficial collaboration.

2. Comprehensive Support:

a. Receive Boston Market's high-quality food products and the associated brand goodwill.
b. Access to proven operational systems and marketing support.

3. Non-Traditional Model:

a. Empower partners to enhance their existing business by adding a Boston Market component.
b. Tap into a new customer base and revenue source without the typical franchise constraints.

4. Expansion Potential:

a. Encourage partners to explore multiple locations for increased profitability.
b. Leverage the strength of the Boston Market brand to attract customers.

Individuals interested in learning more about these initiatives can Click Here to fill out the questionnaire or email Ihavealocation@bost.com.

SOURCE Boston Market

