Boston Market Brings Loved Ones Together With Delicious Meal Options For Any Holiday Celebration

"With all that has happened this past year, connecting with friends and loved ones over a delicious meal to celebrate the things that matter most has never been more important," said Boston Market President, Randy Miller. "That's why we're serving up decadent, hassle-free meals in a variety of ways that allow families to focus less on cooking and more on quality time together, virtually or in person. Whether guests want to do most, some or none of the cooking, Boston Market has solutions to help every host eliminate the stress and mess associated with this beast of a holiday feast. No matter if you need a last minute side to round out your meal or a complete dinner shipped to your door, our team has got you covered this holiday season."

The Thanksgiving meal options available at Boston Market this year include:

Holiday Heat & Serve : Chilled complete meals that include entrees, appetizers, sides and pies to feed four to 12 for as little as $12.49 per person are fully cooked and can be picked up at any Boston Market restaurant the week of Thanksgiving. Guests can even order a Complete Whole Roasted Turkey Meal for 12, which consists of a whole roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable stuffing, spinach artichoke dip and crackers, cranberry walnut relish, dinner rolls, one apple pie and one pumpkin pie.

: Chilled complete meals that include entrees, appetizers, sides and pies to feed four to 12 for as little as per person are fully cooked and can be picked up at any Boston Market restaurant the week of Thanksgiving. Guests can even order a Complete Whole Roasted Turkey Meal for 12, which consists of a whole roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable stuffing, spinach artichoke dip and crackers, cranberry walnut relish, dinner rolls, one apple pie and one pumpkin pie. Holiday Home Delivery : Twelve complete Thanksgiving spreads, a la carte sides and desserts can be shipped directly to your door (and the door of socially-distant loved ones) with the push of a button. Now through Nov. 23 , anyone in the contiguous United States can visit BostonMarket.com and order from a wide range of signature Boston Market Thanksgiving meal options, choosing their ideal match. Each pre-cooked order will ship frozen and, once fully thawed, will be ready to heat and serve within two to three hours.

Twelve complete Thanksgiving spreads, a la carte sides and desserts can be shipped directly to your door (and the door of socially-distant loved ones) with the push of a button. Now through , anyone in the contiguous can visit BostonMarket.com and order from a wide range of signature Boston Market Thanksgiving meal options, choosing their ideal match. Each pre-cooked order will ship frozen and, once fully thawed, will be ready to heat and serve within two to three hours. Holiday Catering : Hot, ready-to-serve, buffet-style dinner for families of ten or more start at $10.99 per person and can be delivered straight to any home or picked up at any Boston Market restaurant.

Hot, ready-to-serve, buffet-style dinner for families of ten or more start at per person and can be delivered straight to any home or picked up at any Boston Market restaurant. A La Carte : Perfect for those Boston Market guests who may need an extra entree, side, appetizer or dessert to get their holiday dinner table-ready, guests can order chilled, fully cooked options for pick up in restaurant the week of Thanksgiving.

: Perfect for those Boston Market guests who may need an extra entree, side, appetizer or dessert to get their holiday dinner table-ready, guests can order chilled, fully cooked options for pick up in restaurant the week of Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Day Offerings: Nearly all Boston Market locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day to help guests with any last minute needs, including a Thanksgiving Day Meal for $13.99 that features a choice of roasted turkey breast or half rotisserie chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable stuffing, a dinner roll and slice of apple or pumpkin pie.

Boston Market fans can also get an extra helping of Rotisserie Reward points when placing an order* or dining with Boston Market this holiday season. The loyalty program, available via the Boston Market mobile app for iOS and Android, online at BostonMarket.com or in-restaurant, allows customers to earn one point for every dollar they spend in-restaurant or online, which can be redeemed for free food – including a complete holiday meal for 12.

For additional information on Boston Market holiday meal solutions, pricing or to place orders, visit BostonMarket.com or follow @BostonMarket (#holidayexperts).

* Holiday Home Delivery purchases are ineligible for the Rotisserie Rewards program.

About Boston Market

Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Boston Market Corporation has given time back to busy families and individuals for more than 30 years with quality, home style meals at a convenient value in more than 300 U.S. locations. Known as the experts in rotisserie cooking, the company prepares fresh chicken and USDA choice Prime Rib in signature rotisserie ovens and features an extensive selection of home style sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. As one of the country's largest providers of catering services, Boston Market offers convenient, same-day orders and delivery for corporate and personal events of all sizes. In January 2017, Boston Market officially launched its "Quality Guarantee," which acts as a continued commitment to all guests that Boston Market will serve all-natural and fresh, never frozen, gluten-free, whole chicken with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. For more information, visit the company's website at www.bostonmarket.com. For the latest news and deals, follow @bostonmarket on Twitter or join us on Facebook.

Media Contact

Thomas Raynor, ICR

646-277-1200

[email protected]

SOURCE Boston Market

Related Links

https://www.bostonmarket.com

