Boston Market Challenges Competitors To A Sandwich Throwdown

Friday, June 21 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Boston Market is inviting everyone to leave that corner bakery and/or cafe in the dust and enjoy a free sandwich on the house – pitting "theirs" against ours in a full-on sandwich throwdown. Simply bring in your current favorite sandwich and taste the difference fresh, never frozen (and never "fil-a'd") rotisserie chicken can make. You'll be hooked. Guests are then invited to vote for the superior sandwich and throwdown winner via an online survey. Free sandwich upgrades will be offered at participating restaurants while supplies last – and every belly, whether "pot" or not, is filled.

The four new sandwich offerings now available at Boston Market include:

Southwest Chicken BLT – Cholula bacon, avocado, Tillamook® pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and a smoky chipotle aioli are all layered atop ciabatta for a red, hot summertime kick.

– Cholula bacon, avocado, Tillamook® pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and a smoky chipotle aioli are all layered atop ciabatta for a red, hot summertime kick. Chicken Avocado Club – Bacon, avocado, Tillamook® cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onion and a delectable herbed mayo bring this designed-for-summer sandwich to life on ciabatta bread.

– Bacon, avocado, Tillamook® cheddar cheese, lettuce, red onion and a delectable herbed mayo bring this designed-for-summer sandwich to life on ciabatta bread. Chicken or Turkey on Ciabatta – Guests can choose either rotisserie chicken or hand-carved turkey to pair with smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion and herbed mayo on this lighter sandwich option.

– Guests can choose either rotisserie chicken or hand-carved turkey to pair with smoked cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion and herbed mayo on this lighter sandwich option. Chicken Salad – An elevated chicken salad offering featuring fresh-from-the-rotisserie chicken bring this sandwich to life with sliced tomato, lettuce and mayo on a multi-grain hoagie roll.

In addition, Boston Market is also introducing two new salads – the Southwest Cobb Salad (which features a romaine and leaf lettuce blend, bacon, avocado, corn relish, pico de gallo, red onion and chipotle ranch dressing) and a Caesar Salad (which includes romaine lettuce, a three cheese blend, croutons and Caesar dressing). Guests can also pair any half sandwich with a salad – or regular side or soup – starting at just $8.99.

"We at Boston Market took a closer look at our competitor's sandwiches and, to be blunt, we were not impressed," said Frances Allen, Boston Market Chicken Executive Officer. "That's why we're throwing it down, rotisserie style, and challenging all competing sandwiches to the ultimate taste test. We're so confident our new sandwiches – with real, hand-carved chicken right from the rotisserie – will devour the competition, we're giving away a free sandwich to anyone who brings in and pits ours against a competing, and in our mind, subpar, sandwich. Once you've had ours, you'll never go back – guaranteed."

Coupled with the launch of its new sandwich line-up, Boston Market is eliminating lunchtime pain (whether 'au bon' or not) by issuing a 100 percent guarantee: if a guest doesn't like his or her sandwich for any reason, Boston Market will replace it with a meal of his or her choice (at an equal or lesser value).

For additional information on the new lunch menu from Boston Market or to find your nearest location, please visit BostonMarket.com.

About Boston Market

Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Boston Market Corporation has given time back to busy families and individuals for more than 30 years with quality, home style meals at a convenient value in more than 442 U.S. locations. Known as the experts in rotisserie cooking, the company prepares fresh chicken and USDA choice Prime Rib in signature rotisserie ovens and features an extensive selection of home style sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. As one of the country's largest providers of catering services, Boston Market offers convenient, same-day orders and delivery for corporate and personal events of all sizes. In January 2017, Boston Market officially launched its "Quality Guarantee," which acts as a continued commitment to all guests that Boston Market will serve all-natural and fresh, never frozen, gluten-free, whole chicken with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. For more information, visit the company's website at www.bostonmarket.com. For the latest news and deals, follow @bostonmarket on Twitter or join us on Facebook.

Media Contact

Seth Grugle, ICR

646-277-1200

BostonMarketPR@icrinc.com

SOURCE Boston Market

Related Links

https://www.bostonmarket.com

