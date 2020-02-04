Boston Market Embraces the Sweet and Saucy Sides of Love this Valentine's Day with Limited Edition Bouquets of "BAE-by" Back Ribs

Beautifully assembled with one dozen tender, mouthwatering Boston Market Baby Back Ribs, the limited edition and sure-to-be-coveted BAE-by Back Ribs Bouquet will be available for purchase on Friday, February 14 in all Boston Market restaurants nationwide while supplies last for $29.99 each.

"When we first toyed with the idea of adding Baby Back Ribs to our menu, we knew we wanted to focus on flavor and quality," said Chef Tony Fialho, director of culinary innovation at Boston Market. "That's why we're slow-cooking our ribs to fall-off-the-bone perfection before smothering them in Sweet Baby Ray's famous hickory barbecue sauce. We just launched Baby Back Ribs a few weeks ago and our guests are loving them! On their own, our Baby Back Ribs are sure to delight barbeque enthusiasts everywhere, but when packaged in a delectable bouquet, they're the picture perfect Valentine's Day gift to help anyone delight – and feed – that special someone."

Boston Market is also inviting guests to celebrate their bae over a shared plate of Baby Back Ribs, making it the perfect date-night spot for some Valentine's Day lovin'. On February 14, couples can enjoy a romantic dinner for two, featuring two half orders of ribs, two sides per person and two pieces of cornbread, for only $20 with a coupon available online at BostonMarket.com.

Boston Market fans can also spread the love even further when enjoying the new Baby Back Ribs or any of their other favorites thanks to the recently launched "Rotisserie Rewards" program. The loyalty program, available via the new Boston Market mobile app for iOS and Android, online at BostonMarket.com or in-restaurant, allows customers to earn one point for every dollar they spend in-restaurant or online, which can be redeemed for free food and other exciting prizes – like a free holiday meal for 12.

For more information on the new Baby Back Ribs, special limited edition BAE-by Back Ribs Bouquet, $20 dinner for two and more, please visit BostonMarket.com. Follow us Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @BostonMarket.

About Boston Market

Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Boston Market Corporation has given time back to busy families and individuals for more than 30 years with quality, home style meals at a convenient value in more than 350 U.S. locations. Known as the experts in rotisserie cooking, the company prepares fresh chicken and USDA choice Prime Rib in signature rotisserie ovens and features an extensive selection of home style sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. As one of the country's largest providers of catering services, Boston Market offers convenient, same-day orders and delivery for corporate and personal events of all sizes. In January 2017, Boston Market officially launched its "Quality Guarantee," which acts as a continued commitment to all guests that Boston Market will serve all-natural and fresh, never frozen, gluten-free, whole chicken with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. For more information, visit the company's website at www.bostonmarket.com. For the latest news and deals, follow @bostonmarket on Twitter or join us on Facebook.

