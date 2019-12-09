Boston Market Makes The December Holiday Season Holly, Jolly And Easy With Delicious Meal Solutions For Every Occasion

"With meal options for every size gathering, which range from complete Heat & Serve meals for 12 featuring Prime Rib, Ham or Turkey to a la carte sides and desserts, there is no better way to save time this holiday than by leaving the cooking to us," said Boston Market Chief Executive Officer, Frances Allen. "The holidays should be a time for celebrating with friends and family, but with all the hustle and bustle that inevitably comes with the season we know how easy it is to miss out on those precious moments. That is why we take great pride in being able to alleviate some of the stress that so often accompanies the fun and festivities this time of year, leaving our guests with more time to focus on what matter most."

The holiday meal options available at Boston Market throughout December include:

Holiday Heat & Serve : Chilled complete meals that include entrees, appetizers, sides and pies to feed four to 12 for as little as $10 per person are fully cooked and can be picked up at any Boston Market restaurant prior to your holiday gathering. Complete meals offer a choice of Spiral–Sliced Ham, Prime Rib, Whole Roasted Turkey or a combination of Boneless Roasted Turkey Breast & Boneless Half Honey-Glazed Ham. In addition, a la carte entrees, sides and whole pies can also be pre-ordered ahead of time and picked up in-restaurant between December 17 and January 1 (excludes Christmas Day).

Chilled complete meals that include entrees, appetizers, sides and pies to feed four to 12 for as little as per person are fully cooked and can be picked up at any Boston Market restaurant prior to your holiday gathering. Complete meals offer a choice of Spiral–Sliced Ham, Prime Rib, Whole Roasted Turkey or a combination of Boneless Roasted Turkey Breast & Boneless Half Honey-Glazed Ham. In addition, a la carte entrees, sides and whole pies can also be pre-ordered ahead of time and picked up in-restaurant (excludes Christmas Day). Home Delivery: Choose from 11 pre-cooked holiday meals, entrees, sides or desserts on BostonMarket.com and order by December 19 to have yours shipped directly to your doorstep in time for Christmas!

Choose from 11 pre-cooked holiday meals, entrees, sides or desserts on and order by to have yours shipped directly to your doorstep in time for Christmas! A La Carte : Perfect for those Boston Market guests who may need an extra entree, side, appetizer or dessert to get their holiday dinner table-ready, guests can order chilled, fully cooked options for pick up in restaurant between December 17 and January 1 (excludes Christmas Day).

Perfect for those Boston Market guests who may need an extra entree, side, appetizer or dessert to get their holiday dinner table-ready, guests can order chilled, fully cooked options for pick up in restaurant (excludes Christmas Day). Holiday Catering: Hot, ready-to-serve, buffet-style dinner for crowds of ten or more start at $10.99 per person and can be delivered straight to any home or office or picked up at any Boston Market restaurant.

Hot, ready-to-serve, buffet-style dinner for crowds of ten or more start at per person and can be delivered straight to any home or office or picked up at any Boston Market restaurant. Christmas Day Menu: Nearly all Boston Market locations will be open on Christmas Day to offer guests who wish to dine-in or carry-out a traditional plated holiday meal featuring boneless ham, sliced roasted turkey breast or half signature rotisserie chicken, two sides, a dinner roll and a slice of apple or pumpkin pie for $13.99 . Guests can also pick up select sides on Christmas Day, or a Market Feast for 3 including a hand-carved ham, sliced roasted turkey breast or signature rotisserie chicken with three large sides, dinner rolls and a whole pumpkin pie or apple pie for $39.99 while supplies last.

Boston Market fans can also get an extra bonus when placing an order* or dining with Boston Market this holiday season thanks to the new "Rotisserie Rewards" program. The loyalty program, available via the new Boston Market mobile app for iOS and Android, online at BostonMarket.com or in-restaurant, will allow customers to earn one point for every dollar they spend in-restaurant or online, which can be redeemed for free food and other exciting prizes – including a free holiday meal for 12.

For additional information on Boston Market holiday meal solutions, pricing and to place orders visit BostonMarket.com. Follow us @BostonMarket (#holidayexperts).

* Holiday Home Delivery purchases are ineligible for the Rotisserie Rewards program.

About Boston Market

Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Boston Market Corporation has given time back to busy families and individuals for more than 30 years with quality, home style meals at a convenient value in more than 373 U.S. locations. Known as the experts in rotisserie cooking, the company prepares fresh chicken and USDA choice Prime Rib (aged 28 days for superior flavor and tenderness) in signature rotisserie ovens and features an extensive selection of home style sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. As one of the country's largest providers of catering services, Boston Market offers convenient, same-day orders and delivery for corporate and personal events of all sizes. In January 2017, Boston Market officially launched its "Quality Guarantee," which acts as a continued commitment to all guests that Boston Market will serve all-natural and fresh, never frozen, gluten-free, whole chicken with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. For more information, visit the company's website at www.bostonmarket.com. For the latest news and deals, follow @bostonmarket on Twitter or join us on Facebook.

Media Contact

Seth Grugle, ICR

646-277-1200

BostonMarketPR@icrinc.com

SOURCE Boston Market

Related Links

https://www.bostonmarket.com

