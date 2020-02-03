Boston Market Names Eric Wyatt As Chief Executive Officer

Having served as the company's Chief Operating Officer, Wyatt will oversee a newly created "Office of CEO" that includes Chief Financial Officer Caryn Doyle and Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel Randy Miller. Under Allen's leadership, this C-suite team has been instrumental in implementing a multi-faceted transformation plan designed to ensure long-term sustainability, enhance brand relevance, accelerate innovation, improve guest satisfaction, increase overall profitability and create a clear growth plan to propel the company forward.

"The significant progress Boston Market has achieved in a short period of time and in the face of very challenging market conditions would not have been possible without the commitment and efforts of our entire team; this company is in a very different place than it was in 2018," said Allen. "Most importantly, there is a robust game plan in place to take the brand forward. The foundation is here. The structure is here. The plan is here. And the people are here. There is a tremendous amount to feel proud of – and excited about – looking ahead. While the decision to take on this new opportunity was extraordinarily difficult, I am confident I am leaving the brand in outstanding hands."

"The renewed energy and excitement now surrounding Boston Market is palpable from the restaurants to the support center," said Wyatt. "The fun has returned in multiple ways, from investments in our workforce to our fresh new marketing and messaging, to more contemporary recipes, to delivering an entirely new, more compelling experience for guests that has dramatically improved satisfaction levels. I am honored to take on the role as CEO and work collaboratively with this dynamic C-level team to build on our momentum and execute on our plans for moving forward."

Prior to joining Boston Market, Wyatt served as Operations Partner/Vice President of Operations for Panera Bread, where he was responsible for all aspects of operations, including retail, marketing, recruiting, catering, facilities and bakery at more than 40 cafes in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey. Before that he was Vice President, Store Operations Support for Bath & Body Works, where he oversaw multiple functions supporting more than 1,500 company operated stores. Earlier, he held several senior positions at Starbucks Coffee Company, most recently as Vice President, Global & Americas Operations. He also previously worked with Taco Bell Corporation and Mobil Oil Corporation.

About Boston Market

Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Boston Market Corporation has given time back to busy families and individuals for more than 30 years with quality, home style meals at a convenient value in more than 350 U.S. locations. Known as the experts in rotisserie cooking, the company prepares fresh chicken and USDA choice Prime Rib in signature rotisserie ovens and features an extensive selection of home style sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. As one of the country's largest providers of catering services, Boston Market offers convenient, same-day orders and delivery for corporate and personal events of all sizes. In January 2017, Boston Market officially launched its "Quality Guarantee," which acts as a continued commitment to all guests that Boston Market will serve all-natural and fresh, never frozen, gluten-free, whole chicken with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. For more information, visit the company's website at www.bostonmarket.com. For the latest news and deals, follow @bostonmarket on Twitter or join us on Facebook.

Media Contact

Seth Grugle, ICR

646-277-1200

BostonMarketPR@icrinc.com

SOURCE Boston Market

Related Links

https://www.bostonmarket.com

