Boston Market Puts Joy On The Table With December Holiday Meal Offerings

"This year more than ever, the holidays should be a time to enjoy precious moments with loved ones, whether that be around a table or on a computer screen," said Boston Market President Randy Miller. "We pride ourselves on serving up hassle-free meal solutions that allow our guests more time to sit back and unwind, because who doesn't need a little extra rest and relaxation this year? With traditional offerings ranging from complete Heat & Serve meals featuring Whole Roasted Turkey, Spiral-Sliced Ham or our now-famous Rotisserie Prime Rib to a la carte sides and desserts, there is no better way to celebrate the remainder of the holiday season than by leaving the cooking to Boston Market."

The complete holiday meal options available throughout December at Boston Market include:

Holiday Heat & Serve : Chilled complete meals that include entrees, appetizers, sides and pies to feed four to 12 for as little as $10 per person are fully cooked and can be picked up at any Boston Market restaurant prior to your holiday gathering. Complete meals offer a choice of Rotisserie Prime Rib, Spiral–Sliced Ham, Whole Roasted Turkey or a combination of Boneless Roasted Turkey Breast & Boneless Half Honey-Glazed Ham. In addition, a la carte entrees, sides and whole pies can also be pre-ordered ahead of time and picked up in-restaurant between December 14 and January 1 (excludes Christmas Day).

Chilled complete meals that include entrees, appetizers, sides and pies to feed four to 12 for as little as per person are fully cooked and can be picked up at any Boston Market restaurant prior to your holiday gathering. Complete meals offer a choice of Rotisserie Prime Rib, Spiral–Sliced Ham, Whole Roasted Turkey or a combination of Boneless Roasted Turkey Breast & Boneless Half Honey-Glazed Ham. In addition, a la carte entrees, sides and whole pies can also be pre-ordered ahead of time and picked up in-restaurant (excludes Christmas Day). Home Delivery: Choose from 8 pre-cooked holiday meals, entrees, sides or desserts on BostonMarket.com and order by December 17 to have yours shipped directly to your doorstep in time for Christmas!

Choose from 8 pre-cooked holiday meals, entrees, sides or desserts on and order by to have yours shipped directly to your doorstep in time for Christmas! A La Carte : Perfect for those Boston Market guests who may need an extra entree, side, appetizer or dessert to get their holiday dinner table-ready, guests can order chilled, fully cooked options for pick up in restaurant between December 14 and January 1 .

Perfect for those Boston Market guests who may need an extra entree, side, appetizer or dessert to get their holiday dinner table-ready, guests can order chilled, fully cooked options for pick up in restaurant . Holiday Catering: Hot, ready-to-serve, buffet-style dinner for families of ten or more start at $10.99 per person and can be delivered straight to any home or office or picked up at any Boston Market restaurant. Boston Market will also be offering individually plated meals catered directly to your home, fit to accommodate smaller gatherings.

Hot, ready-to-serve, buffet-style dinner for families of ten or more start at per person and can be delivered straight to any home or office or picked up at any Boston Market restaurant. Boston Market will also be offering individually plated meals catered directly to your home, fit to accommodate smaller gatherings. Christmas Day Menu: Boston Market will be offering a traditional plated holiday meal on Christmas Day for $13.99 that features boneless ham, sliced roasted turkey breast or half signature rotisserie chicken, two sides, a dinner roll and a slice of apple or pumpkin pie.

For those looking to spread a little extra holiday cheer – and get rewarded for doing so – Boston Market is offering the perfect stocking stuffer this holiday season with a very merry gift card deal. From now until Dec. 31, any guest who purchases a $25 gift card will receive a $5 bonus card in return, which is redeemable through Jan. 31, 2020. Gift cards can be purchased online (and personalized) on BostonMarket.com or at any restaurant nationwide.

Boston Market enthusiasts can also help themselves to Rotisserie Reward points when placing an order* or dining with Boston Market this December (and every month of the year). The loyalty program, available via the Boston Market mobile app for iOS and Android, online at BostonMarket.com or in-restaurant, allows customers to earn one point for every dollar they spend in-restaurant or online, which can be redeemed for free food – including a complete holiday meal for 12.

For additional information on Boston Market holiday meal solutions, pricing and to place orders visit BostonMarket.com. Follow us @BostonMarket (#holidayexperts).

* Holiday Home Delivery purchases are ineligible for the Rotisserie Rewards program.

