Boston Materials Announces 60-Inch-Wide Industrial-Scale Production of its Patented Z-axis Carbon Fiber Materials

"Demand for our Z-axis carbon fiber products is accelerating across several transportation, electronics, industrial, and consumer markets. The launch of our new industrial-scale production line demonstrates our ability to quickly scale to support our growing customer base," says Anvesh Gurijala, Boston Materials CEO.

Boston Materials COO, Michael Segal, adds "A commitment to quality is in our company's DNA; the new 60-inch-wide manufacturing line has state-of-the-art and fully-automated in-line quality tracking for 100 percent traceability and quality assurance."

The first shipments include the company's SUPERCOMP® product, a high-performance 3D carbon fiber material that is designed to enhance vibration damping, energy dissipation, and manufacturability of lightweight composite structures.

Boston Materials also announced the limited-release of its new ZRT™ thermoplastic composite films leveraging high-performance polymers such as PEEK, PEI, PPS, polycarbonate, and more. This new product, also produced with the 60-inch-wide manufacturing line, has been developed to greatly enhance thermal management, EMI shielding, and through-thickness mechanical properties in electric vehicle, consumer electronics, and aerospace applications.

ZRT™ films are made with 100% reclaimed carbon fiber to support the sustainability and circularity targets of Boston Materials' customers and the industry at-large.

The company plans to install at least two more 60-inch-wide manufacturing lines over the next three years in its newly-opened 37,000-ft2 manufacturing facility in Billerica, MA.

Boston Materials manufactures Z-axis carbon fiber products that can revolutionize the $130B+ lightweight materials market and unlock significant decarbonization in the transportation and electronics industries. Boston Materials products enhance the mechanical, thermal, and electrical performance of composite materials by up to 10-fold and reduce the weight of sheet metals that are used in virtually all industries by over 50 percent. The company's products are made using 100 percent reclaimed carbon fiber enabling up to 80 percent GHG emissions savings compared to standard composite materials and metals. Learn more at bostonmaterials.co.

