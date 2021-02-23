Boston Micro Fabrication Announces Partnership with Materialise

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) , the pioneer in microscale 3D printing systems, today announced an OEM with Materialise, a global leader in 3D printing solutions. Magics Print for BMF offers a tailored, turnkey solution for build setup and data preparation for BMF's Projection Micro Stereolithography (PμSL) micro-precision 3D printing systems from industry leader Materialise.

Magics Print for BMF has improved support structure generation, allowing for more support structure types and styles which are customized for the user's unique geometries. The result is greater build success, even more accuracy, and a large reduction of overall preprocessing times.

Magics Print for BMF performs all software build preprocessing with one tool, including:

STL File import

Translate, Rotate, Scale parts

Duplicate parts with arrays and orient parts using automatic placement

Support structure generation with customizable profiles for Point, Line, Block, Cone and Tree support structures

Creation of high-resolution build data (slices / layers) using the Magics Build Processor

"Today's agreement will combine the strengths of our leading 3D file editing software with BMF's powerful PµSL 3D printing technology," says Karel Brans, Sr. Market Director at Materialise. "This will help BMF's customers achieve the highest level of precision and accuracy available on the market today."

"We are thrilled to partner with Materialise to deliver a first-class importing, fixing and editing tool for 3D files to our customers. Magics Print for BMF will arm our customers with a smooth workflow to easily interface between 3D file generation and the microArch line of micro-precision 3D printers. Magics Print for BMF aligns with our goal to deliver the highest quality products to our customers," said John Kawola, CEO of Global Operations, BMF.

If you are interested in learning more, please visit www.bmf3d.com.

About BMF – Boston Micro Fabrication

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) specializes in micro precision 3D printing. The company's microArch system uses a 3D printing approach called PμSL (Projection Micro-Stereolithography) that leverages light, customizable optics, a high-quality movement platform and controlled processing technology to produce the industry's most accurate and precise high-resolution 3D prints for product development, research and industrial short run production across a number of industries including electronics, medical devices, microfluidics, MEMS and biotech. The technology represents a true industry breakthrough by empowering product manufacturers to capitalize on the benefits of 3D printing without sacrificing quality or scale.

Founded in 2016, BMF has offices in Singapore, Boston, Shenzhen and Tokyo. For more information on BMF please visit www.bmf3d.com or email us at [email protected] .

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates three decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which together form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the largest 3D printing facilities in the world. For additional information, please visit: www.materialise.com.

