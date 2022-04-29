Boston Motorsports Maserati Now Taking Reservations for Exclusive 2023 Maserati Grecale

BOSTON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The McGovern Auto Group, a regional auto powerhouse that operates over 19 dealerships across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New York, today announced that its flagship Maserati dealership, Boston Motorsports Maserati , is now taking reservations for the exclusive 2023 Maserati Grecale Modena SUV.

The eagerly anticipated exclusive Limited Edition Grecale Modena is Maserati's top-of-the-line SUV, combining pulse-racing performance and svelte lines with a spacious interior and high-end features built for the needs of the most demanding motorists. Named for a strong, cool Mediterranean wind, the Grecale boasts cutting-edge technology and comfort features, fusing a timeless Italian design sensibility and natural materials with a sleek "digital minimalism" aesthetic.

With patented, race-born technologies that capture Maserati's legendary heritage, the super powerful yet efficient 523hp V6 Nettuno engine carries the Grecale forward at speeds of up to 177mph. With an innovative heads-up display and responsive modes such as Off-Road, Comfort, and Sport, meanwhile, motorists can fine-tune the Grecale's performance at the touch of a button, and tailor their driving experience from moment to moment.

Key features in the 2023 Grecale Modena include:

21-inch Pegaso machine-polished aluminum wheels

Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

Premium 14-speaker Sonus faber sound system

Adaptive air suspension with Skyhook damping

The only catch? The Limited Edition Maserati Grecale Modena is a highly exclusive model being made available only to the most discerning automotive aficionados. Interested parties should make a Pre-Sale Reservation to secure their place in line, enabling them to customize their vehicle and lock in their order before production begins in Fall 2022.

When shopping for a Maserati, or for any luxury automobile, there's no better place than at one of McGovern Auto Group's dealerships, where experts are waiting to help buyers embark on their next adventure. Boston Motorsports Maserati is Boston's only Maserati dealer, with New England's largest Maserati selection.

"Here at Boston Motorsports Maserati, we take pride in knowing more than anyone else about Maserati's amazing vehicles — and we couldn't be more excited about the 2023 Grecale Modena," said Christian Kassis, general manager at Boston Motorsports Maserati. "This is a truly exceptional machine, and our team of experts are standing by to help motorists customize and reserve their own limited edition vehicle."

"Maserati is known for treating auto design as an art-form, and we couldn't be prouder to bring the iconic Maserati Grecale to auto-lovers across New England and New York," said Matt McGovern, CEO of the McGovern Auto Group. "This is an amazing opportunity to place an order before the extremely limited production run begins. We urge lovers of premium auto design to act fast before the reservation window closes, and secure their place in Maserati's history."

To find out more, contact Boston Motorsports Maserati , and reserve your Limited Edition Maserati Grecale Modena today.

SOURCE McGovern Auto Group