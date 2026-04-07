Boston Mountain Rural Health Centers Data Incident - Exposes Sensitive Patient Data - Poynter Law Group Investigates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Apr. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Data breaches represent significant cybersecurity events that can place affected individuals at elevated risk for identity theft and various forms of fraud. In response to such concerns, Poynter Law Group has initiated an investigation into reports of a data breach impacting patients of Boston Mountain Rural Health Center.

Individuals who are or have been patients at Boston Mountain Rural Health Center, or who have received notification that their data has been affected, are encouraged to contact Poynter Law Group for a free consultation at (501) 812-3943 or visit www.poynterlawgroup.com/contact

Poynter Law Group is actively investigating a data breach that was reported on February 27, 2026. This incident potentially affects patients of Boston Mountain Rural Health Center, which operates a network of clinics across North Central and Northwest Arkansas. This data breach is reported to impact about five thousand Arkansans. The investigation centers on the possibility that sensitive personal health information of these patients may have been exposed.

The firm's inquiry aims to understand the full scope of the incident and to provide guidance and potential recourse for those whose personal health data may have been compromised. Understanding the potential impact of such breaches is critical, as exposed information can lead to long-term risks for individuals.

Poynter Law Group is committed to assisting affected individuals in navigating the complexities associated with data security incidents. We work on behalf of our clients to properly advise them on data breach class action litigation and the remedies available to them in these kinds of cases.

You may visit our website at www.poynterlawgroup.com and reach us through the contact page at www.poynterlawgroup.com/contact. Also, you may call us at (501) 812-3943 or email us at [email protected]. We look forward to hearing from and helping you.

Poynter Law Group is a law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of individuals and focuses much of its practice on data breach investigations and class action cases designed to remedy public exposure of private information.

SOURCE Poynter Law Group