Boston Mutual Life Expands BML Connect, Digital Enrollment and Self-Service Platform for Brokers, Employers, and Policyholders

Cloud-based policy administration platform streamlines insurance enrollment and management processes for new business of select workplace products across 49 states

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a mutual insurer providing access to insurance solutions, announced today expanded availability of BML Connect, its cloud-based, digital, self-service policy administration platform, across almost all the United States. BML Connect is designed to make it faster, easier, and more convenient for brokers, employers, and policyholders to do business with the company. Boston Mutual Life now offers brokers and their clients flexibility with a variety of options for enrolling and managing their insurance benefits, including legacy system support or using digital features.

Boston Mutual Life announces expanded availability of BML Connect, its digital policy administration platform, for new business of select insurance products across 49 states. BML Connect features self-service portals where brokers, employers, and policyholders can log in to manage new policies and business that are on the platform.

BML Connect gives users access to secure online tools for enrollment, billing, commissions, case management, and policyholder service, all in one integrated system. The platform is available for new business with many Boston Mutual Life offerings, including workplace whole life, accident, critical illness, and simplified group voluntary term life products. BML Connect is now currently available in 49 states for cases that fit these parameters, excluding New York and Puerto Rico.

With this new platform, Boston Mutual Life offers a range of features and service enhancements, including giving brokers quick access to commission statements and tracking. BML Connect also provides the ability to pay enrollers at the application level on what they write – and with an unlimited number of enrollers. For company benefits administrators, simplified administration streamlines enrollment, including no-fee electronic funds transfer options, which reduces billing administration for employers and makes policy payments easy for their employees. In addition, BML Connect offers policyholders whose insurance coverage is on the platform a self-service portal for service needs, including access to documents and making premium payments.

The expanded launch represents an important milestone in Boston Mutual Life's continued investment in the customer experience by leveraging technology to meet customer needs. The platform supports faster workflows and gives brokers, employers, and policyholders real-time access to the information they need.

"BML Connect reflects our ongoing commitment to putting customers first by providing expanded access to affordable solutions with the business opportunities on the platform," said Grant Ward, President and Chief Executive Officer at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "Our customers and broker partners want simple tools that help them manage business and coverage. By pairing modern digital capabilities with the dedicated support of our teams, we're strengthening the experience we provide to all our customers. This is an exciting step in the growth of Boston Mutual Life and for our customers."

The development and rollout of BML Connect is a multi-year initiative in the company's long-term strategy. Boston Mutual Life partnered with Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance platform software for insurance business transformation, to develop BML Connect as part of the company's broader modernization efforts. The platform was first introduced through a limited pilot in 2025 and will continue to expand with additional products and features. As future features are developed, existing business will be serviced through legacy systems. Additional enrollments on an existing case will also be added and serviced through legacy systems.

"Boston Mutual Life's expansion of BML Connect shows what real modernization should deliver: a simpler, more connected experience for brokers, employers, and policyholders," said Adam Elster, Chief Executive Officer at Majesco. "They are setting the pace with a thoughtful approach to innovation, translating strategy into a better digital experience and stronger business outcomes."

Brokers can visit bostonmutual.com/bml-connect or contact their Boston Mutual Life sales representative to learn more. Employers can contact their benefits broker for more information. Policyholders can contact their human resources or benefits administrator to learn whether Boston Mutual Life is offered through their workplace.

To learn more about Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, please visit https://www.bostonmutual.com/.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a mutual insurer that provides access to insurance solutions designed to protect customers, their future, and the people they care about. Since 1891 the company has supported working Americans, including municipality and public sector employees, first responders, teachers, union members, and small businesses. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns), LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance), Instagram (/bostonmutuallifeinsurance), or YouTube (/bostonmutuallifeinsurance).

About Majesco

Majesco is the cloud and AI-native SaaS platform built for the future of insurance and retirement market. We didn't bolt AI on. We built it, from the ground up, embedding AI, GenAI, and Agentic AI across every core, underwriting, distribution, and digital solution we offer. The result is intelligence that works for you, giving P&C, L&AH, reinsurers, MGAs, brokers, TPAs, and retirement and pension providers the power to automate manual effort, gain real-time insight, and deliver better outcomes. With 1,400+ implementations and 375+ customers worldwide, we're not just keeping pace with change. We're leading it.

Media Contacts

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company:

Boston Mutual Life News Desk

[email protected]

Majesco:

Laura Ann Tillotson

[email protected]

201-230-0752

SOURCE Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company