Jack Douglas Named Executive Vice President of Distribution at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Douglas to oversee sales division for mutual life insurance carrier

CANTON, Mass., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a mutual insurer providing access to insurance solutions, today announced the appointment of Jack Douglas as the company's Executive Vice President – Distribution, effective Monday, June 8, 2026. In this role, Douglas will be responsible for driving growth for the organization and leading Boston Mutual Life's sales team for continued success.

"We are excited to welcome Jack to Boston Mutual Life," said Grant D. Ward, Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "He brings a strong background of leadership, market knowledge, and sales growth that will be valuable as we continue to strengthen our distribution strategy. Jack will play a key role in driving our growth and working with brokers to make it easier for customers to access solutions designed to meet their needs."

Douglas brings more than 30 years of insurance and sales leadership experience to the position, including expertise in worksite insurance and an established record of sales growth and market development. Prior to joining Boston Mutual Life, he most recently served as Executive Vice President of Worksite Sales at Assurity in Lincoln, Nebraska. Previously, he held leadership roles at Allstate Benefits, Colonial Life, and Unum. Douglas holds a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics from The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina. He is active in his community, currently serving as a Board Member for Educare Lincoln and on the Board of Counselors, University of Nebraska Medical Center, both based in Nebraska.

In his new role, Douglas will oversee the Distribution department at Boston Mutual Life. The sales team in the department concentrates on providing access to insurance solutions including life, accident, disability, and critical illness insurance for families across the country. With a focus on workplace insurance and in partnership with brokers, the company serves a range of customers, including union members, municipal and public sector employees, first responders, teachers, and small businesses.

To learn more about Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, please visit https://www.bostonmutual.com/. You can contact a sales representative in your area by locating your state at https://lifeinsurance.bostonmutual.com/find-a-representative/.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a mutual insurer that provides access to insurance solutions designed to protect customers, their future, and the people they care about. Since 1891 the company has supported working Americans, including municipality and public sector employees, first responders, teachers, union members, and small businesses. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns), LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance), Instagram (/bostonmutuallifeinsurance), or YouTube (/bostonmutuallifeinsurance).

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SOURCE Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company