Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Steps Up to the Plate to Sponsor Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) 2026 Baseball State Finals

Massachusetts-based insurer highlights commitment to protecting families and communities through new partnership

CANTON, Mass., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a mutual insurer providing access to insurance solutions, today announced a new partnership with the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) as a sponsor of the 2026 baseball state finals. The championship games will take place June 12 – 13, 2026, at Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a sponsor of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association 2026 baseball state finals. The games take place in Worcester, Massachusetts, in mid-June 2026.

Through the sponsorship, Boston Mutual Life will highlight the importance of financial protection, reinforcing how products such as accident and life insurance can help individuals and families prepare for the unexpected.

"Partnering with the MIAA is an exciting opportunity for us to support student-athletes and the communities that rally behind them," said Grant D. Ward, Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "Whether on the field or in everyday life, we're committed to helping families stay financially protected and prepared with coverage and funds if something happens."

The MIAA, which represents more than 380 member schools and over 220,000 student-athletes across Massachusetts, organizes and promotes interscholastic athletics for secondary schools throughout the state. The baseball state finals serve as a culminating event for teams across multiple divisions, bringing together communities from across the Commonwealth.

"We're proud to welcome Boston Mutual Life as a partner with MIAA for the 2026 baseball state finals," said Dr. Bob Baldwin, Executive Director, MIAA. "Their commitment to supporting Massachusetts communities aligns with our mission to provide meaningful, enriching experiences for student-athletes across the state."

Boston Mutual Life has a long history of serving Massachusetts communities, including providing insurance solutions to more than 90% of cities and towns across the state. For more than 70 years, the company has worked closely with municipalities, educators, and public sector employees to deliver affordable, tailored insurance solutions backed by strong service and broker partnerships.

For more information on how offerings such as whole life and accident insurance can provide protection on and off the field, contact your workplace's Human Resources representative or click here to learn more. For school administrator or life insurance brokers interested in adding Boston Mutual Life to their lineup, visit this site to find your local Boston Mutual Life representative.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a mutual insurer that provides access to insurance solutions designed to protect customers, their future, and the people they care about. Since 1891 the company has supported working Americans, including municipality and public sector employees, first responders, teachers, union members, and small businesses. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns), LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance), Instagram (/bostonmutuallifeinsurance), or YouTube (/bostonmutuallifeinsurance).

About Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA)

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) is comprised of over 380 member schools that serve over 220,000 student athletes. Its purpose is to organize, regulate, and promote interscholastic athletics for secondary schools of Massachusetts. The collective decisions that are made by peer colleagues throughout the Commonwealth must prioritize what is in the best interest of the greater good of its membership for the long term.

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SOURCE Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company