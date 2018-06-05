Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Announces Job Rotation Program

CANTON, Mass., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, today took another step in its long-term strategic plan to support its growth efforts and invest in its employees. As part of this strategy, the company is introducing a new job rotation program to offer additional professional growth opportunities for employees as it builds out its talent enhancement initiatives. As a result, in the first cycle of the program, three employees were appointed to the Human Resources (HR) department to expand the department into a talent and organizational development area.

The program will create professional growth opportunities across the organization by matching high-performing talent with current and emerging organizational needs in a variety of roles. In launching this program, the company will expand its capacity to model future-state leadership behaviors, deliver on the commitment to play to the company's strengths, and open up pathways for experiential learning within Boston Mutual.

"Our new job rotation program will extend its benefits across the whole company, and so we chose to launch the program with Human Resources because of its critical impact across the entire organization," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "With our ongoing investments in our people, and the opportunities this program will provide for employees, we'll continue to accelerate our growth and be well positioned to maintain our commitment to our policyholders and producers."

As the first participants in the new job rotation program, three employees joined the current HR team. Christine Coughlin was promoted to Vice President and appointed along with Nick Barishian as Vice President, Employee Success and Engagement, HR Business Partner. They will oversee the new HR department, which will support HR and talent development needs for the company's different business areas. Kerri Miller, currently in HR, and Kayleigh Correira were both promoted to Director, Employee Success and Engagement, and will assist Barishian and Coughlin in executing the department's activities.

Boston Mutual launched BML University, its formalized learning organization program for its employees, in early 2017. Following a number of new initiatives last year, including company-wide personal and professional development opportunities, the introduction of this new job rotation initiative is the latest phase in the program.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national insurance carrier providing flexible insurance products for working Americans in the private and public sectors. Boston Mutual offers a range of insurance coverage options for both individuals and employers, with a product portfolio that includes life, critical illness, disability, and accident insurance coverage. Founded in 1891, the company, which is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, has enjoyed a long history of financial strength and stability. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

