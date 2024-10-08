Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Hires Kevin Schuler, Regional Sales Director in Southern New England

New addition to sales department will oversee workplace sales for the national life insurance carrier in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Western Massachusetts

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, today announced the appointment of Kevin Schuler as Regional Sales Director for Southern New England in its Distribution and Business Development department. In his new role, Mr. Schuler will be responsible for workplace sales for the life insurance carrier in the Southern New England region, which includes Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Western Massachusetts.

Kevin Schuler has been named Regional Sales Director at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, responsible for workplace sales in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Western Massachusetts for the life insurance carrier.

"Kevin has been consistently recognized as a top performer throughout his career, with a proven history of building strong relationships with his clients and driving sales," said Joshua Police, Executive Vice President – Distribution and Business Development at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "We're looking forward to the versatile experience and expertise he will bring to the Boston Mutual Life team and our customers in Southern New England."

Mr. Schuler has an extensive background in business development and sales, with over 10 years of experience in the insurance industry. Prior to joining Boston Mutual Life, he worked as a Senior Benefits Account Executive at Complete Payroll Solutions, where he focused on driving strategic growth initiatives and maximizing sales opportunities. He also spent eight years at Aflac as a District Sales Coordinator. Mr. Schuler holds an associate of science in recording arts from the New England Institute of Art and Communications. He is active in his community, serving as a youth soccer coach.

"I look forward to building upon Boston Mutual Life's tradition of developing strong relationships with its customers and communities," said Kevin Schuler, Regional Sales Director for Southern New England at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "I am excited to help brokers connect their customers with the life insurance products they need to help protect themselves and their families."

To contact one of the sales representatives in your state, click here.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns), LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance), or Instagram (/bostonmutuallifeinsurance).

