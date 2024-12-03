Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Names Grant David Ward Next President and Chief Operating Officer

National life insurance carrier appoints eighth president in company's 133-year history

CANTON, Mass., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions for individuals and at the workplace, announced today that Grant D. Ward, Sr., JD, has been named President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, effective January 1, 2025. Mr. Ward is the eighth president in the company's 133-year history. He will succeed Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., as President, who will continue to serve as the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chair of the Board of Directors.

"Grant Ward is the right leader at the right time for Boston Mutual Life," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chair, CEO, and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "His exceptional leadership, deep understanding of our mission, and steadfast commitment to our values have been pivotal to the company's success. I am confident that under Grant's leadership, Boston Mutual Life will shape its next chapter of growth and success and reach new heights."

The announcement follows a comprehensive succession planning process conducted by the company's Board of Directors, which included consultation with external advisors and consideration of a strong pool of internal and external candidates.

Mr. Ward has served as a member of Boston Mutual Life's leadership team since joining the company in 2016. His most recent roles include General Counsel & Secretary, Executive Vice President – Customer Experience, Claims, Legal & Compliance, General Services, and Facilities.

"I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve as President and COO of Boston Mutual Life," said Grant Ward. "Our company has a rich legacy and a bright future. I look forward to working alongside our talented teams across the organization to continue driving success and delivering value to all of our stakeholders."

Prior to joining Boston Mutual Life, Mr. Ward served in various roles at SBLI of Massachusetts, MetLife Financial Services, Deloitte, FINRA, John Hancock Financial Services, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and Dow Lohnes PLLC. He holds a bachelor's degree from

Howard University and a Doctor of Law degree from DePaul College of Law. Additionally, he is a graduate of the LIMRA Strategic Leadership Experience at The Wharton School of Business.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mr. Ward is actively engaged in industry leadership and community service. He has represented Boston Mutual Life with industry organizations including the American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) and the Life Insurance Association of Massachusetts (LIAM). He has also served as a mentor and volunteer for organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts, Conexion, and My Brother's Keeper in Easton, Massachusetts.

"Grant has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of who we are, what we do, and why we do it," said Mr. Quaranto. "He has been a driving force in modernizing how we operate to benefit all our stakeholders. With Grant's oversight in his new role, we will remain committed to providing peace of mind and delivering on our promises to all those we serve."

