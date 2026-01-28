Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Laces Up with Hockey East Association as a New Corporate Partner

New England-based national life insurance carrier sponsors Hockey East Heroes campaign to honor first responders

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company, a national provider of insurance solutions at the workplace and for individuals, today announced a new partnership with Hockey East as an official corporate partner for the 2025–2026 and 2026–2027 seasons. Hockey East is the premier men's and women's college ice hockey conference featuring 12 schools across New England. This is the first year Boston Mutual Life is partnering with the organization.

As part of the sponsorship, the company will be included in Hockey East's marketing and promotional opportunities. Boston Mutual Life will also serve as the presenting sponsor of the new Hockey East Heroes campaign, honoring first responders and other community leaders. Heroes will be recognized at all Hockey East Men's and Women's Playoff games, including the Men's Championship at TD Garden in Boston this year.

"For seven decades, we've served New England's municipalities and the people who keep them running, like first responders, public servants, and their families," said Grant D. Ward, Sr., President and CEO of Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "Partnering with Hockey East lets us celebrate these everyday heroes while reinforcing our longstanding commitment to the communities where our customers live, work, and rely on us for affordable, dependable insurance coverage."

To keep the excitement going about this year's season, Boston Mutual Life is hosting an online trivia game featuring fun facts about the company and college hockey. The game runs through March 20, 2026, with one lucky winner receiving a pair of tickets to the Hockey East Championship game. The online trivia game, which is free to play, is available at https://hockeyeasttrivia.sqwadhq.com/.

While Boston Mutual Life has grown nationally, as an organization founded in Boston over 134 years ago, its roots are in New England. It continues to serve as an insurance carrier for many policyholders in the region. In addition, as the leading provider of group life insurance and voluntary benefits for municipalities in the state, today the company serves these insurance products to more than 90% of the state's communities. For over 70 years, Boston Mutual Life has been providing strong broker partnerships, tailored insurance solutions, affordable workplace benefits, and community-focused service to municipalities across Massachusetts. This includes coverage such as life, accident, and critical illness insurance to first responders, government employees, teachers, and other city and town employees across the state.

"We're proud to welcome Boston Mutual Life to the Hockey East family as an official corporate partner," said Steve Metcalf, Commissioner of Hockey East. "Partnerships like this strengthen the connection between our league, our fans, and the communities we serve. We look forward to celebrating our Hockey East Heroes alongside Boston Mutual Life throughout the season and beyond."

For more information on how offerings such as accident insurance can provide protection on and off the ice, contact your workplace's Human Resources representative or click here to learn more. For brokers interested in adding Boston Mutual Life to their lineup, visit this site to find your local representative.

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Founded as a progressive life insurance company in 1891, Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national carrier that provides insurance solutions designed for working Americans and their families, including municipality employees and union members, as well as enrollment and billing options at the workplace. With offices based in Canton, Massachusetts, and Omaha, Nebraska, as a mutual company, Boston Mutual Life is dedicated to acting in the best interests of its policyholders, producers, employees, and its communities. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or contact your Boston Mutual Life representative. Follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns), LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance), Instagram (/bostonmutuallifeinsurance), or YouTube (/bostonmutuallifeinsurance).

About Hockey East

The Hockey East Association is an 11-team Division I college men's hockey conference founded in 1984 and a 10-team Division I women's league which began play in 2002-03. Hockey East is home to 10 NCAA championships, 12 Hobey Baker winners and four Patty Kazmaier winners.

