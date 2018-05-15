Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company Welcomes Industry Veteran As Vice President Of Underwriting

"We're excited to welcome Bob to Boston Mutual as a strategic leader to our underwriting department," said Joseph W. Sullivan, J.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "His extensive underwriting experience and sales background will play a key role in expanding our distribution footprint and improving producer relationships as our company continues to grow."

In his new role, Mr. Dignazio will manage the expanding underwriting department, including overseeing the management team, within Boston Mutual's Risk Strategic Business Center. He will lead the assessment of the company's underwriting practices, processes, and rate development, and will contribute to overall enterprise risk management strategies. Mr. Dignazio will also coordinate with various internal divisions and external partners on development and maintenance of key producer relationships.

Robert Dignazio was most recently Assistant Vice President (AVP) of Internal Sales at Sun Life Financial in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts. Previously, he served in various roles at Sun Life Financial, including AVP of Small Market Management, AVP of Multi-line Regional Underwriting, and Director of Disability/Regional Underwriting. He began his career as an actuarial student at Loyalty Life Insurance Company in 1983.

Mr. Dignazio earned a bachelor's degree from Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina. Mr. Dignazio also holds a Disability Income Associate designation from America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP).

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national insurance carrier providing flexible insurance products for working Americans in the private and public sectors. Boston Mutual offers a range of insurance coverage options for both individuals and employers, with a product portfolio that includes life, critical illness, disability, and accident insurance coverage. Founded in 1891, the company, which is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, has enjoyed a long history of financial strength and stability. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or follow the company on Facebook (/BostonMutualLifeIns) or LinkedIn (/company/boston-mutual-life-insurance).

Media Contact:

Meredith D'Agostino

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

meredith_dagostino@bostonmutual.com

(800) 669-2668 x276

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-mutual-life-insurance-company-welcomes-industry-veteran-as-vice-president-of-underwriting-300647856.html

SOURCE Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Related Links

www.bostonmutual.com

