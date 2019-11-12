Boston Mutual Life Insurance Executives Visit Class At The University Of Kansas School Of Business

"Having executives and leaders in the classroom allows our students to gain a comprehensive understanding of the skills they'll need to succeed in insurance and risk management careers," said Paige Fields, Dean and H.D. Price Professor at the University of Kansas School of Business. "We are grateful to our industry partners like Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company for their enriching contributions to our program."

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is in a partnership with the University of Kansas School of Business, supporting the Jack Lockton Certificate in Insurance and Risk Management program. As part of the program, Boston Mutual Life and 15 other insurance companies serve on a program advisory committee and are committed to preparing students for careers in the insurance industry through experiential learning opportunities, guest lectures, events, and connections to skilled graduates looking for employment opportunities.

"The students we met with represent the promising future of our industry, and we all benefited from a thought-provoking discussion about what they are learning in school and what is happening in the insurance world outside the classroom walls," said Paul A. Quaranto, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President at Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company. "Boston Mutual Life is honored to play an integral role in the Jack Lockton Certificate program as part of our commitment to our those who rely on us, our producer partners, and the communities we serve around the country."

About Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company

Boston Mutual Life Insurance Company is a national insurance carrier providing flexible insurance products for working Americans in the private and public sectors from coast to coast. Boston Mutual offers a range of insurance coverage options for both individuals and employers, with a product portfolio that includes life, accident, critical illness, and disability insurance coverage. Founded in 1891, the company, which is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, has enjoyed a long history of financial strength and stability. For more information, please visit www.bostonmutual.com or follow the company on Facebook ( /BostonMutualLifeIns ) or LinkedIn ( /company/boston-mutual-life-insurance ).

