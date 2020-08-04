Boston Named "Career Catalyst City" for Tech Job Growth and Career Mobility

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Horizons Computer Learning Center, the largest independent provider of career and technology training, today named the Boston area as a "Career Catalyst City," based on its access and commitment to online technology education, demand growth for tech startups, as well as the mix of entrepreneurship and sustained businesses.

With the designation, New Horizons will debut an early release of its groundbreaking career matching system in Boston and several other communities.

"As the largest independent provider of career skills in technology, we are highly focused on monitoring and matching job and career opportunities with the relevant skills," said David Saben, New Horizons Chief Experience Officer. "In Boston, we see a promising combination of education access and emerging job opportunities that we think will come together to make it one of the best places in the country for positive career mobility and advancement."

In making the designation, New Horizons analyzed 11 different factors including:

Expected growth in upper and mid-level technology careers

Access to education and job training for new career seekers as well as existing employees

Established entrepreneurship pathways and support systems

Ratio of existing, larger companies to small and medium size employers

Percentage of expected and current job opportunities that require advanced degrees versus those that require specialized training

Enrollments, completion rates and certifications attained

"Boston is well known for its higher education prowess, especially in the technology fields," said Allen Middleton, New Horizons VP Corporate Sales. "But when you look at the other factors, Boston compares very favorably with other places and we think the prospects there, the opportunities to move ahead, will be impressive and sustainable."

In the high-growth career of cybersecurity, for example, New Horizons found existing and emerging opportunities for both college graduates as well as those with some college experience, opportunities that can be met with relatively fast, job-specific training and credentials. Similar job and career prospects are forecast in the Boston area in fields such as network architecture and systems integration.

"As the Boston economy and technology and innovation sectors grow, we expect those crucial technology positions to grow as well," said Middleton. "And Boston has the education and training infrastructure to meet those needs."

Based on their analysis, New Horizons plans an early release and pilot of their new career matching tools, known as ATLAS, in Boston, as well as Philadelphia and Hartford, CT, the other "Career Catalyst Cities."

ATLAS will provide online career suggestions and credentialing and training matching based on existing skills and aptitudes as well as experience and education. ATLAS will be piloted in Boston in late August with open access starting on or about fourth quarter.

