Boston National Title to Use Black Knight's Expedite Suite of eSign and Document Fulfillment Solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI), a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, announced today that Boston National Title will use Black Knight's Expedite suite of innovative, web-based electronic signature and document fulfillment capabilities to enhance the title services company's digital title and settlement experience.

Expedite features a suite of integrated electronic signature and documentation fulfillment services, and includes enhanced workflow and decisioning capabilities, as well as increased automation, to support the closing process. Lenders, settlement agents and consumers can securely collaborate online and have the option to use the solution with the portals, source systems and document providers they currently use.

"Over the past few months and primarily in response to the COVID-19 health crisis, Boston National introduced two novel closing solutions including our Front Porch Closings," stated John Keratsis, CEO of Boston National Title. "Adding Black Knight's Expedite documentation preparation and sharing capabilities to our digital settlement and closing process will allow us to deliver a more collaborative and streamlined experience for our lenders, borrowers and signing agents."

Boston National Title also uses Black Knight's Exchange platform, which enables lenders and their choice of service providers to connect and do business electronically through a secure, standards-based system. In addition, Boston National Title recently extended its contract for Black Knight's TitlePoint solution, a leading-edge research tool that supports high-volume property analysis and easily combines title, tax, document images and starter records into comprehensive search packages.

"We are extremely pleased that Boston National Title continues to see value in adopting our advanced loan processing capabilities," said Rich Gagliano, president of Black Knight Origination Technologies. "The Expedite suite of solutions will help Boston National Title to further simplify workflows and support their fully digital closing process."

About Boston National Title

Founded in 2006 by John Keratsis, Boston National Title is part of Incenter, a Blackstone Portfolio Company. As a title services partner, Boston National positively impacts borrower experiences and the bottom line by helping clients streamline their real estate transactions, improve loan productivity and profitability, while enhancing their brand and reputation. Boston National Title supports all forms of mortgage originations and real estate transactions including refinances, purchases, private wealth, commercial, HELOCs, reverse mortgages and default. The company is licensed to provide services in 42 states and the District of Columbia, with direct partnerships in the remaining eight states, and has 200+ title and settlement specialists located in multiple offices coast-to-coast. For more details, visit https://bostonnationaltitle.com/.

About Black Knight, Inc.

Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) is a leading provider of integrated software, data and analytics solutions that facilitate and automate many of the business processes across the homeownership lifecycle.

As a leading fintech, Black Knight is committed to being a premier business partner that clients rely on to achieve their strategic goals, realize greater success and better serve their customers by delivering best-in-class software, services and insights with a relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, integrity and leadership. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

