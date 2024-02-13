Boston Pads 3.0 Has Arrived - What to Expect From The Revamped Real Estate Portal

News provided by

Boston Pads LLC

13 Feb, 2024, 08:34 ET

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week BostonPads.com officially announced the launch of version 3.0 of their real estate portal.  The new version boasts powerful new features that empowers users through the often confusing and competitive real estate landscape in Greater Boston.

Continue Reading
Boston Pads 3.0
Boston Pads 3.0
Boston Pads 3.0
Boston Pads 3.0

Among the new tools available, the listings search map shows nearby T stops and universities, allowing the user to get a clear visual on the apartments' location in relation to important local landmarks.  Users will now be able to contact all of their favorite properties with just one click. They will also be able to compare key information on up to 4 properties side by side on the redesigned portal.  The new website also provides improved keyboard navigation and enhanced accessibility for users with visual impairments. 

The new version features dedicated pages for each luxury apartment building in Greater Boston.  These pages provide all the key information about a luxury building including location, number of units, year built, amenities offered, and available listings. Affluent renters are now able to search for luxury buildings by neighborhood to find the most locally relevant search results. 

According to Demetrios Salpoglou, CEO of BostonPads.com, this was the next logical step in the evolution of the company. "We are constantly looking for ways to leverage our data to empower Boston buyers, renters and landlords alike. Anything we can do to facilitate the user to make a quick and informed decision gives us a leg up in a competitive market like Boston.  We're excited to offer these new features to our users."

About Boston Pads LLC:
Founded in 2003, Boston Pads is a real estate information technology company that delivers innovative services for property owners, real estate offices and consumers. Boston Pads powers 6 leading real estate offices — Next Gen Realty, Jacob Realty, Boardwalk Properties Allston, Boardwalk Properties Mission Hill, Douglas Paul Real Estate and USWOO.  They curate, aggregate and maintain the largest real time property database in the Greater Boston Area.

Contact:
Demetrios Salpoglou
(617) 306-5858
[email protected]

SOURCE Boston Pads LLC

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.