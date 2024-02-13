Boston Pads 3.0 Has Arrived - What to Expect From The Revamped Real Estate Portal

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week BostonPads.com officially announced the launch of version 3.0 of their real estate portal. The new version boasts powerful new features that empowers users through the often confusing and competitive real estate landscape in Greater Boston.

Among the new tools available, the listings search map shows nearby T stops and universities, allowing the user to get a clear visual on the apartments' location in relation to important local landmarks. Users will now be able to contact all of their favorite properties with just one click. They will also be able to compare key information on up to 4 properties side by side on the redesigned portal. The new website also provides improved keyboard navigation and enhanced accessibility for users with visual impairments.

The new version features dedicated pages for each luxury apartment building in Greater Boston. These pages provide all the key information about a luxury building including location, number of units, year built, amenities offered, and available listings. Affluent renters are now able to search for luxury buildings by neighborhood to find the most locally relevant search results.

According to Demetrios Salpoglou, CEO of BostonPads.com, this was the next logical step in the evolution of the company. "We are constantly looking for ways to leverage our data to empower Boston buyers, renters and landlords alike. Anything we can do to facilitate the user to make a quick and informed decision gives us a leg up in a competitive market like Boston. We're excited to offer these new features to our users."

About Boston Pads LLC:

Founded in 2003, Boston Pads is a real estate information technology company that delivers innovative services for property owners, real estate offices and consumers. Boston Pads powers 6 leading real estate offices — Next Gen Realty, Jacob Realty, Boardwalk Properties Allston, Boardwalk Properties Mission Hill, Douglas Paul Real Estate and USWOO. They curate, aggregate and maintain the largest real time property database in the Greater Boston Area.

Contact:

Demetrios Salpoglou

(617) 306-5858

[email protected]

SOURCE Boston Pads LLC