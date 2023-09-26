Boston Pads New Text Message Feature Puts Renters in Driver's Seat

News provided by

Boston Pads

26 Sep, 2023, 08:36 ET

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Pads has just launched a new text message feature that helps automate the apartment search process for renters in Greater Boston. The feature allows users on bostonpads.com to opt into receiving SMS message alerts when new apartments become available that match their search criteria.

In order to opt-in to the SMS feature, the user must submit an apartment inquiry or schedule a tour from one of the listings on bostonpads.com. By checking the SMS opt-in box, they will receive real time text message alerts so they can immediately schedule a showing or ask for applications. The system matches properties based on the price, location, number of bedrooms, date of availability and whether or not the unit is pet-friendly.

So now, instead of combing through hundreds of listings looking for the perfect apartment, renters can sit back and have relevant properties sent right to their mobile device. If the user submits a form on another property with different criteria, the system will monitor and update the types of listings they send based on the most recent inquiry. Users can also opt out of receiving SMS messages at any point during the process.

"We're constantly looking for innovative ways to simplify the apartment search process for renters," says Demetrios Salpoglou, CEO of Boston Pads. "Boston is a notoriously difficult rental market to navigate, with hundreds of options that come and go within days. This feature allows our users to focus their attention only on relevant properties that match their search criteria, and can make it much faster and easier to find the perfect apartment."

Looking forward, Boston Pads is planning to relaunch their website into a highly advanced Version 3.0 shorty. This updated version will offer even more new innovative search tools, a new modern look and additional features for both renters, buyers, sellers and landlords alike.

Contact:
Demetrios Salpoglou
(617) 306-5858
[email protected] 

SOURCE Boston Pads

