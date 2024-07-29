Boston Pads Unveils Cutting-Edge Custom Integrated Agent CRM

BOSTON, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Pads, a leading real estate platform, is excited to announce the launch of a revolutionary "Click to Close" CRM. This advanced platform is designed to empower agents by simplifying the lead management process, enhancing client communication, boosting overall productivity, and increasing the closing ratio.

A Game-Changer for Real Estate Agents

The new CRM allows agents to claim leads from a vast pool of incoming leads and manage their own personal leads in one centralized system. This comprehensive solution helps agents keep track of their progress from the "interested in a specific property" stage, through disclosures and applications, document signing, and move-in day.

The user experience for the Agent CRM is extremely intuitive, having been specifically designed by several real estate brokers with a combined experience of over 100 years. The new CRM has been continuously refined over time with direct feedback from Boston's top agents, ensuring it meets the real-world needs of those in the field.

The CRM supports the creation of custom drip email and text campaigns, automatically notifying clients when new properties that meet their criteria become available.

Innovative Features for Enhanced Client Engagement

One of the standout features of the CRM is the ability for agents to provide specific QR codes for their clients. The customer can scan these codes to view listings connected to that agent, accessing the entire Boston Pads database and automatically being added to the agent's client roster. This seamless integration enhances the client experience, making it easier for them to find their ideal property through one single contact.

A Boost for Landlords and Clients Alike

The CRM isn't just beneficial for agents; it also significantly improves the experience for landlords and clients. If an agent is unavailable, managers can assist the client to ensure they receive prompt service and that properties don't remain on the market longer than necessary. This flexibility ensures a higher level of service and faster turnaround times, benefiting all parties involved.

Comprehensive Tools for Agent Success

Integrated into the CRM are several essential tools designed to assist agents in their daily tasks:

Rental CMA Tool : Provides a real-time comparative market analysis to help agents price properties competitively.





: Provides a real-time comparative market analysis to help agents price properties competitively. Listing Lookup Tool : Allows agents to quickly find property listings their clients are interested in, even when no exact address is displayed.





: Allows agents to quickly find property listings their clients are interested in, even when no exact address is displayed. Affordability Calculator: Helps agents understand what their clients can afford based on their financial situation, and how likely they are to be accepted for an apartment or to purchase real estate. Clients also benefit from this feature.

Additionally, the CRM includes other features aimed at maximizing efficiency and enhancing the client experience.

A Word from Boston Pads

"We are thrilled to introduce this cutting-edge CRM to our agents," said Demetrios Salpoglou, CEO at Boston Pads. "Our goal has always been to provide our agents with the best tools to maximize their time and earnings, and this CRM is a testament to that commitment. By centralizing and simplifying the lead management process, we're enabling our agents to focus more on what they do best – connecting people with their perfect homes."

About Boston Pads

Boston Pads is a premier real estate platform dedicated to providing exceptional service to both clients and agents. Boston Pads powers 6 leading real estate brokerages; NextGen Realty, Jacob Realty, Boardwalk Properties Allston, Boardwalk Properties Mission Hill, Douglas Paul Real Estate and USWOO Boston Realty. They curate, aggregate and maintain the largest real time property database in the Greater Boston Area. With a vast database of property listings and a commitment to innovation, Boston Pads continues to lead the way in the real estate industry.

Contact:

Demetrios Salpoglou

Founder and CEO

Boston Pads

+1 (617) 306- 5858

www.BostonPads.com

SOURCE Boston Pads LLC