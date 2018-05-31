BOSTON-PARIS Biotechnology Summit®: Bringing Together Leaders to Bridge Business Partnerships

These leaders will discuss and exchange best practices that focus on entering and penetrating the US and French financial, regulatory and customer markets. The conference will also involve organizations ranging from start-up ventures to mature companies entrenched in the US and other major geographic regions.

"The BOSTON-PARIS Biotechnology Summit provides an excellent opportunity for companies and key stakeholders to showcase cutting-edge technologies and products and to develop lasting partnerships that will reach and sustain their presence in the US market," says Dr. Shahin Gharakhanian, a noted expert in Pharmaceutical Medicine and Clinical Trials Design and Co-Founder of the BOSTON-PARIS Biotechnology Summit. "The relationships cultivated at the conference are crucial to bringing innovation to the US and other important markets."

BOSTON-PARIS Summit highlights include:

Talent, Science and Business Strategies for Biotechnology, a Case Study: "Creating Trans-Atlantic Synergies; A CEO's Vision and Practice"

David Meek – Chief Executive Officer, Ipsen

Robert G Urban, PhD – Global Head of Innovation, Johnson & Johnson, named as one of Scientific American 's "Visionary Leaders in Biotechnology"

Mark Murcko , PhD – Drug Hunter, Pharmaceutical Executive, Disruptive Technology Advocate, MIT Senior Lecturer & CSO, Relay Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA





Professor Kenneth I Kaitin, PhD – Director, Tufts CSDD: Center for the Study of Drug Development , Boston, MA

Camilla S Graham, MD, MPH – BIDMC, Harvard Medical School & Trek Therapeutics, Boston / Cambridge MA

Joseph F Merola, MD, MMSc – Director of Clinical Trials & Innovation and the Center for Skin & Musculoskeletal Diseases, BWH, Harvard Medical School , Boston, MA





Emmanuelle Trombe



Partner, McDermott Will & Emery, Paris FR

Mark De Rosch , PhD



Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs & Quality Assurance

Nightstar Therapeutics, Lexington MA

Veleka R Peeples-Dyer



Co-Leader, FDA Practice, Life Sciences Industry Group.





McDermott Will & Emery, Washington DC .





Pravin Chaturvedi , PhD, CEO Oceanyx & SAB Napo Pharmaceuticals, Woburn MA



Canada / France /US company pitches to a panel of bio-pharmaceutical corporate executives and investors

Julius Steffen , Manager, BIONEST Partners, Paris & NY



Strategy Discussion: American companies aiming to sell their pharmaceutical products in Europe and for foreign companies seeking entry to US pharmaceutical markets

About the BOSTON-PARIS Biotechnology Summit®:

The BOSTON-PARIS Biotechnology Summit is an independent initiative supported by a panel of professionals from the biotech industry on both sides of the Atlantic. It seeks to establish relationships between Boston and French, European and International players and to stimulate and sustain synergies in investment, science, "market access" and regulatory practices. The efficient move of French biotech companies to US soil, particularly in the Greater Boston area – the industry's "Worldwide Hub" – demonstrates how these firms have matured in the life sciences. The Boston-based Organizing Committee (Youssef Bennani, Soheila Gharakhanian, Shahin Gharakhanian, Frederic E Pierce II,) is seeking to establish "Win-Win" relationships in both directions. The summit site is the Boston Exchange Center, located at 212 Northern Ave, Boston, MA 02210. Major Sponsors: BIONEST Partners, MWE: McDermott Will & Emery, IPSEN, 4Clinics, Nanobiotix.

Website: http://www.bostonbiotechnologysummit.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-paris-biotechnology-summit-bringing-together-leaders-to-bridge-business-partnerships-300656740.html

SOURCE BOSTON-PARIS Biotechnology Summit