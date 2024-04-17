Boston Pickle Club Opens First Facility in Hyde Park

Local residents gain access to a new category of pickleball facility centered on inclusiveness and community

BOSTON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Boston welcomes a game-changing addition to its sports and recreation landscape with the grand opening of indoor pickleball facility, Boston Pickle Club . As pickleball surges in popularity, the state-of-the-art facility will cater to the growing demand in the Greater Boston area.



Located at 91 Sprague St in Hyde Park, the 20,000 square foot facility boasts cutting-edge amenities for players including seven indoor courts, state-of-the-art lighting and premium court surfaces. Co-founded by esteemed platform tennis professionals Johan du Randt and Stephen Mitchell, and entrepreneur Steven Hauck, the trio brought Boston Pickle Club to life with the goal of creating an inclusive environment that is the ultimate destination for pickleball aficionados.



"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our inaugural indoor pickleball facility in Boston," said Steven Hauck. "Pickleball is a sport that brings people together and fosters a sense of community. With the Boston Pickle Club, we introduce a new category: a membership-based club with diverse programming for all levels and ages and the best pros in the region."



The facility opened its doors at the end of February and the activity is growing daily. There will be a ribbon cutting event held on Saturday, April 27 at 5 p.m. ET. The event will feature local Boston and Hyde Park officials and will be followed by a professional exhibition, where attendees can enjoy impressive matches with top-ranked professional players in Boston. Sponsors Skechers and Joola will be in attendance and all proceeds from the sale of Boston Pickle Club merchandise will be donated to Good Sports, a Massachusetts nonprofit that drives equitable access to youth sports and healthy physical activity.



Whether you're a seasoned player looking for competitive play or a beginner looking to make friends and get a sweat, there is programming for you at the Boston Pickle Club.

Players enjoy:

Two membership tiers for individuals and families featuring benefits that include advanced court booking, league play, club championships, contract court time and members only events.

Private lessons with top professionals.

with top professionals. Level-based DUPR Open Play.

After-school junior classes for age groups ranging from 5-14+.

Clinics for varying experience levels designed to develop your skills.

League play for those eager to take on some serious competition.

Additional programming includes round robins, tournaments, camps, special events and more!

For more information about Boston Pickle Club and its opening, visit www.bostonpickleclub.com.

About Boston Pickle Club:

Boston Pickle Club is the premier indoor pickleball facility in Boston, located at 91 Sprague Street in Hyde Park. Outfitted with seven premium indoor courts featuring state of the art lighting and court surfaces, we provide our members an unrivaled pickleball environment. Open daily from 6 AM - 10 PM ET. Learn more at www.bostonpickleclub.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram .



Media Contact:

Pam Anderson

[email protected]

SOURCE Boston Pickle Club