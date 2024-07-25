Boston Pickle Club Signs Lease for Second Location in Greater Boston

Boston Pickle Club expands to Norwell; offering an inclusive pickleball hub for south shore residents

BOSTON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Pickle Club , the premier indoor pickleball facility in Boston, is thrilled to announce it has signed its second lease to deliver state-of-the-art indoor pickleball in Norwell. The second location marks a significant expansion for the business just months after its successful grand opening in Hyde Park this April.

Conveniently located approximately three minutes off of Route 3 at 77 Accord Park Drive in Norwell, the facility spans 28,000 square feet and will feature ten indoor courts. Managing Director at Cushman & Wakefield Joe Pearce represented the Boston Pickle Club and Senior Vice President at Lincoln Property Company Ellison Patten represented the owner AEP Realty Trust on the transaction.

The new space features 20-foot clear ceiling height with smooth and even flooring, ideal for premier regulation indoor courts. Plans include building a reception area, merchandise shop, locker room with showers, two lounge areas, a performance training section, an office and kitchenette for food and beverages, and multiple viewing locations. These amenities will be designed to offer an exceptional experience for all visitors.

"We are excited to expand our footprint and continue fostering a community of pickleball lovers across Boston," said Steven Hauck, Co-Founder of Boston Pickle Club. "If you've been to our facility in Hyde Park it is evident we are creating a new category for indoor pickleball. We combine the highest quality lights, ceiling clearance with low body impact and high performance court surfaces."

The new facility in Norwell will operate on a membership-based model, catering to individuals, seniors, families, and juniors. Hauck elaborated, "Our product is intentionally designed to complement the inclusive nature of pickleball and deliver an amazing customer experience. While our members will enjoy substantial benefits, we will also be open to the public." Additionally, what sets the Boston Pickle Club apart is its professional instruction component, which caters to players of all ages and skill levels.

The indoor facility is anticipated to open in mid- Q4 2024. Stay tuned for exciting updates in the coming months, including renderings of the space, membership information, and events at South Shore establishments to meet the team.

For more information about Boston Pickle Club, visit www.bostonpickleclub.com.

About Boston Pickle Club:

Boston Pickle Club is the premier indoor pickleball facility in Boston, located at 91 Sprague Street in Hyde Park. Outfitted with seven premium indoor courts featuring state of the art lighting and court surfaces, we provide our members an unrivaled pickleball environment. Open daily from 6 AM - 10 PM ET. Learn more at www.bostonpickleclub.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Boston Pickle Club