Boston Real Estate Startup Torii Raises $1.4 Million in Investment Round to Expand Technology for Ease in Home Buying

BOSTON, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Torii, a real estate technology company and licensed real estate brokerage, today announced a $1.4 million seed round of funding. With this financing, Torii plans to expand its team to better serve clients' needs, including a client-focused experience manager, as well as expanding its technology headcount.

Since its founding in 2017, Torii has been looking to disrupt the real estate industry, using data-backed tools and machine learning to increase brokerage efficiency and provide an exceptional experience to its clients. Buyers are matched with a licensed real estate agent or broker from Torii. Because Torii is more efficient than the typical real estate agency (such as Redfin, a popular online real estate site), Torii pays for its buyers' closing costs, an average of $6,132 per purchase in 2019. Torii also gives home buyers more visibility into the home purchase process, creating a streamlined experience that has earned Torii only five-star reviews thus far.

One key tool Torii buyers access is the Torii mobile application (available on both Apple and Android devices). The app allows users to search for a property (using a Tinder-like search functionality), request property showings, make an offer, and track their home purchase from offer submission to the home inspection report. Combining all of this into a mobile app makes the process easier for both the real estate agent and homebuyer.

When asked what makes Torii different, CEO and Co-Founder James Rogers responds, "We are the best real estate brokerage for first-time home buyers, and the first to combine true five-star service with advanced technology to help our clients find and buy the perfect home. While other companies split their resources to focus on both the buyer and seller sides of real estate transactions, we have positioned ourselves to be the buy-side brokerage. Torii was founded after an exceptionally bad experience with a real estate agent, and we put our clients first in every part of their real estate purchase."

To buy a home with Torii, visit https://www.torii.properties.

Torii is a comprehensive solution combining innovative technology and incredible service to create the easiest way to buy a home, saving clients valuable time and money. When you work with Torii, our goal is to get to know you and to help you find community as you become a part of ours. We want you to focus on the things that really matter, and get back to living your life the way that you want to. Founded in 2017 by James Rogers and Zach Gorman, Torii operates in the Boston, Massachusetts area. Learn more and join the Torii community at https://www.torii.properties.

