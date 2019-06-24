Boston Realty Advisors Expands Into Commercial Property & Asset Management

BOSTON, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Realty Advisors, the number one independently owned real estate advisory and brokerage firm in Massachusetts, announced today that it expanded its list of advisory services with a new commercial property and asset management division. The new unit will be managed by industry veteran Brian Bishop.

Mr. Bishop and his seasoned team has more than twenty years of experience within the commercial real estate industry. While the focus will be to service the greater Boston market, Mr. Bishop's multistate experience includes the development, repositioning and management of traditional office, retail, clinical and medical space. "Understanding how real estate impacts a clients' core business is fundamental. In addition to best practices for property and construction management, I bring an ownership's perspective to all clients – via a $4.5 billion track record of acquiring, developing and managing commercial real estate nationwide. I'm excited about joining Boston Realty Advisors – a household name in Boston," said Mr. Bishop.

The Boston based real estate advisory firm is known for working with and representing some of the most well-known privately held real estate investment funds and individual owners. The new management division is primed to initially work with that consortium of clients and beyond.

Mr. Bishop and Boston Realty Advisor cofounder William H. Catlin will collaborate as the firm rolls out its new value-add property management platform. "As we look across our dashboard of five million square feet of commercial space that we represent, either for sale or for lease, each property embodies a degree of property and asset management. Brian brings the discipline and expertise to service any size project," said Mr. Catlin. He continued, "Boston Realty Advisors now has the full service ability to seamlessly deliver leasing, property management and construction management, as well as advise owners on strategic value-add opportunities and integrated solutions to streamline a commercial asset and/or portfolio."

Boston Realty Advisors has been in growth mode through a combination of organic expansion and acquisitions. This newest expansion follows a new commercial real estate investment office located in Providence, RI; the acquisition of the number one luxury brokerage group on Boston's waterfront; and a new residential sales and rental office located in Nantucket, MA. The firm will continue to pursue its growth objectives, as it analyzes top-performing brokerage and management companies to acquire throughout the balance of the year.

SOURCE Boston Realty Advisors