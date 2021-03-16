WAUKESHA, Wis., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the home opener at Fenway Park a couple of weeks away, the Boston Red Sox have partnered with Surfacide, a global leader in UV disinfection, to help them safely reopen Fenway Park to fans, players and staff this season. Surfacide's UV disinfection robots are the newest members of the Red Sox "roster," working around the ballpark as their UV technology kills 99.99% of dangerous pathogens on hard surfaces in a single cycle, in as little as five minutes.

Boston Red Sox Enlist Surfacide UV Disinfection Robots To Help Safely Reopen Fenway Park

Surfacide's hospital-grade UV solution, called The Helios® System, uses UV-C light energy to kill deadly virus and microorganisms on hard surfaces and is scientifically validated to inactivate coronavirus--the family of virus that make up SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19. The Helios System includes a trio of robots that can be easily moved and configured within different areas of the ballpark to enhance safety measures and provide a chemical-free added layer of protection for fans, players and staff.

One year ago, the world changed. We now know that our new normal requires a new level of clean. Incorporating infection prevention measures into our daily lives has become the expectation for consumers and frontline employees alike and has never been more critical to creating safe environments.

In addition to being a Proud Partner Of The Boston Red Sox, Surfacide UV technology can be found disinfecting top hospitals and healthcare facilities in the Greater Boston and Massachusetts area including: Massachusetts General Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, Bay State Medical Center, Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, Cooley Dickinson Hospital, Hebrew SeniorLife, and NewBridge on The Charles.

"The Red Sox organization has taken the lead in creating a comprehensive infection prevention approach that incorporates Surfacide and other leaders in the disinfection space to provide a safer environment that is appreciated by fans and employees alike," said Surfacide Founder and CEO Gunner Lyslo. "With the return of fans to professional baseball parks, the world is watching and the Boston Red Sox have set the bar high."

"A lot of time and consideration went into outlining our heightened sanitation procedures for the upcoming season and our partnership with Surfacide is an important part of those protocols," said Jonathan Lister, Red Sox Vice President of Facilities Management. "With a hospital-grade UV technology product like this, we are able to ensure our ballpark is ready to safely receive fans throughout the 2021 regular season."

Online press kit: HERE

About Surfacide:

Surfacide LLC and Surfacide Manufacturing Inc. are located in Waukesha, WI and produce multiple emitter UV-C systems. Surfacide is the only patented triple emitter UV-C system, providing the most efficient and flexible solution in the fight against viruses and bacteria that cause hospital-acquired infections. Hundreds of hospitals worldwide are using Surfacide technology to provide an extra layer of protection for patients and healthcare workers. Surfacide's evidence-based UV-C solution reaches more surfaces, reduces shadowed areas, and requires less labor for a quicker turnaround time and better efficacy. Learn more about Surfacide by visiting https://surfacide.com or calling (844)-390-3538.

