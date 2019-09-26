Boston Red Sox's Information Technology Advisory Council Adds M37 Ventures CEO Robert Strickland

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M37 Ventures, Inc., a global consulting firm, today announced that CEO and founder Robert Strickland will join the Boston Red Sox Technology Advisory Committee, effective (TAC) June 1, 2019. On the TAC, Rob will be joined by an all-star team of technology executives and thought leaders to help build a strategy that will keep the Boston Red Sox on the cutting edge of technology. The team's first mission will be to help leverage fan engagement technologies, big data platforms and begin the planning for a robust 5G wireless coverage plan to further enhance the fan experience for all Fenway Park-related events. The TAC is headed by Brian Shield, Vice President of Information Technology for the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Sports Management.

"As I join this team, I will be able to bring my knowledge and expertise from nearly 3 decades as a technology leader and from operating M37 Ventures across the telecom ecosystem. This committee will help to drive innovation and growth in the digital space to the 2018 World Series Champions," said Rob Strickland, CEO and founder of M37 Ventures. "The Technology Advisory Committee is ready and looking forward to continue growing the technical aspects of this organization and future-proofing it for decades to come."

Prior to creating M37 Ventures, which is a next-generation management consulting and solutions company helping businesses harness digital and health technologies to achieve greater growth and success, Rob Strickland served as CTO of Leap Wireless / Cricket Communications, CIO of T-Mobile, and CIO of Echostar – all leaders in wireless and satellite communications. Mr. Strickland also served as interim CTO recently for Neustar in Washington DC and Televisa in Mexico City.

"Large-scale implementation of innovative technologies across the breadth of our organization takes talent and experience to manage business operations and maximize efficiency," said Brian Shield, Vice President of Information Technology for the Boston Red Sox. "Rob's passion and unique know-how will help advance our ongoing efforts in ensuring that our fans have the best experience possible at Fenway well into the future."

