Boston Residents Receive the Nation's First Recycling Carts Made from Ocean-Bound Plastic for Earth Day

BOSTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rehrig Pacific, a leading integrated supply chain solutions provider, specializing in the manufacturing of end to end environmental and supply chain solutions, will be rolling out new recycling carts made from ocean-bound plastic in the city of Boston this Earth Day (Thursday, April 22). Boston will be the first city in the nation to utilize ocean-bound recycled plastic in their recycling carts, with a commitment to roll out 10,000 recycling carts over the next few years. The recovered plastic that will be incorporated back into the manufacturing of the carts is equivalent of 61 miles of 2 Liter bottles stretched end to end, or more than twice the distance of the Boston Marathon.

"As Mayor of a coastal city that cherishes its surrounding waterways, Boston is proud to be on the forefront of this technology," stated Mayor Kim Janey. "By distributing recycling carts composed of reusable ocean bound plastics, we're taking another step in our pursuit to become a zero waste city, and to ensure Boston is healthy and sustainable for future generations."

The carts will be rolled out to curbsides across the city on Earth Day, April 22, a day dedicated to the worldwide initiative of combatting climate change.

The OceanCore cart is made from a groundbreaking blend of 40% post-consumer recycled material, 10% of which is recycled ocean bound plastic found in and near lakes, beaches and waterways on the way to the ocean. The cart is the result of Rehrig Pacific's unique manufacturing expertise and investment in solving two specific technical challenges. Ocean plastics are notoriously difficult to recycle, but Rehrig has invested in an advanced engineering process that allow this type of global waste to be recycled. Moreover, few carts are made of recycled material due to structural and aesthetic limitations, but Rehrig Pacific has developed a process that allows them to encapsulate the recycled material within an outer skin of virgin plastic, without sacrificing strength or appearance.

"The city of Boston has taken a bold stand in moving toward a more sustainable future," said Marc Scott, Vice President Environmental Sales at Rehrig Pacific. "The mayor and her team have actively pursued sustainable programs and solutions like this one, and we're privileged to be a part of their effort, especially today on Earth Day."

The ingenuity of the Rehrig Pacific team and their dedication to sustainability enables them to provide customers and partners with long-lasting, sustainable solutions to complex environmental problems. The OceanCore cart is only the latest in a long series of sustainability innovations from Rehrig Pacific. In this past year Rehrig Pacific launched the Envirocore cart utilizing 40% curbside bulky rigid plastics, like laundry hampers and large toys, which have historically been neglected in status quo recycling practices. Rehrig Pacific has also partnered with leading beverage companies to develop recycling solutions for the caps and labels on plastic bottles, which are traditionally discarded, even in the recycling process, turning waste into a valuable resource. Rehrig routinely works directly with customers to develop customized closed-loop and circular plastic economy solutions tailor-made to achieve bold sustainability goals.

Founded in 1913, Rehrig Pacific's products and solutions create value for their customers' products and ideas as they move throughout the global supply chain. The company's proven success comes from focusing on the needs of its customers' customer, integrating technology to eliminate waste, enhancing the consumer experience, continually delivering solutions that are simple and easy to implement, and providing ideas that are driven by a relentless commitment to sustainability. Learn more at www.RehrigPacific.com.

SOURCE Rehrig Pacific