Boston Retail Solutions Hires Jane Holscher - VP National Accounts

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Retail Solutions (FKA Boston Barricade) is pleased to announce and welcome Ms. Jane Holscher, VP - National Accounts. Jane joins the team from Walmart where she has spent the last 11 years in roles emphasizing cross-functional team leadership, internal and external relationship management, and business development. Jane will be bringing her experience and expertise in lease contract negotiation, store space evaluation and allocation, process improvement, and store signage development and execution. Jane also brings with her 20+ years of retail operations and marketing with roles in financial services acquisition marketing at not only Walmart but Sears Financial Services and GE Consumer Finance (strategic partnerships with JCPenney and Montgomery Wards) as well as operations management roles at Cost Plus World Market and Dillard's Department Stores.

