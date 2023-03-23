"BOSTON ROB" GOES BEYOND BEANTOWN IN SEASON TWO OF HIS VERY LOCAL ORIGINAL SERIES STREAMING APRIL 13

In Boston Rob Does Beantown & Beyond, Debuting April 13, Host Rob Mariano Ventures Out to Explore All New England Has to Offer

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last season, in Boston Rob Does Beantown, Rob Mariano served as a "local neighborhood guide" touring his hometown -- taking viewers along as he discovered a secret speakeasy under a Boston bakery, broke out his old hockey skates at the Warrior Ice Arena, crafted flaming cocktails…and even received a butt contouring treatment.

This season, Mariano is taking his sense of adventure to the next level -- exploring outside the Boston city limits and showing off all that New England has to offer, for Boston Rob Does Beantown & Beyond.

"Boston Rob Does Beantown & Beyond" launches April 13, 2023, on the Very Local app

Mariano, the first contestant to appear six times on the TV series Survivor, and, alongside his wife, Amber, a competitor on the series The Amazing Race, returns for yet more challenges and adventures when this new season debuts April 13 exclusively on the Very Local app -- available to stream for free on all mobile, tablet and connected TV devices.

Mariano will explore land, sea, and sky in the 10-episode weekly series. He'll go up in a hot air balloon, pilot a plane… and skydive. He'll also hit the gym and the dojo to take up fencing, ninja warrior training, boxing and Tai Chi. And while non-New Englanders may be familiar with Boston's famous duck boats – also a feature of the new season – Mariano will introduce them to the art of snowmobiling … on water. He'll also learn some tricks of the trade from a lobster fisherman in Maine and clean up beaches in Rhode Island.

"We are so excited to have the delightful Rob Mariano taking viewers on more incredible journeys across New England," said Very Local Vice President of Programming Laura Ling. "Rob's love of the region shines through as he discovers hidden gems, experiences awesome adventures and meets the locals who make New England so special."

Very Local was launched in 2021 by Hearst Television, parent of WMTW-TV in Portland, Maine; WMUR-TV in Manchester, New Hampshire; WPTZ-TV and WNNE-TV, serving the Burlington, Vermont and Plattsburgh, New York, TV market; and Boston station WCVB-TV, New England's #1 television news outlet. Collectively, the stations rank Hearst Television as New England's #1 television broadcaster.

In addition to Boston Rob, Very Local app users interested in all things New England also can enjoy award-winning news programming from the New England Hearst stations, as well as other Boston-centric original series including Blind Kitchen, a quirky food-competition series showcasing area chefs who attempt to recreate each other's signature dishes after a blindfolded taste test.

