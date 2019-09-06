Boston Sarcoidosis Education Conference to Take Place September 14, 2019

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is teaming up with internationally-recognized physicians to host an educational conference for people affected by sarcoidosis in Boston. The event will take place at The Inn at Longwood Medical Center on Saturday, September 14 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. The agenda includes several presentations from FSR and expert physicians, as well as a Q&A session with a panel of experts.

FSR hosts several conferences a year with the intent of giving sarcoidosis patients an opportunity to learn from leading physicians and researchers in the space. Unfortunately, too many patients with sarcoidosis in the United States struggle to find healthcare providers with in-depth knowledge on the disease. While offering a day of personalized learning with these experts, FSR's conferences also allow opportunities for individuals to connect with other patients and caregivers who understand the unique challenges of fighting sarcoidosis. Sarcoidosis is widely misunderstood, so FSR's patient conferences aim to educate and empower patients.

A recent patient attendee shared: "Until today, I never met another sarcoidosis patient. My family and friends can't understand what I'm going through – talking to the lady next to me, I finally felt like somebody understood me and doesn't think I'm crazy! I hope my family can now see how terrible this disease is."

Sarcoidosis is an inflammatory disease that affects around 200,000 Americans and 1.2 million people worldwide. There is no known cause and no cure, and many treatment options have debilitating side effects. Many cases go undiagnosed and untreated for years due to lack of awareness in the medical community. Sarcoidosis is widely perceived as a mild disease, however many people living with sarcoidosis must combat severe pain, fatigue, and other life-changing symptoms. While many cases can be managed under the care of a specialist, some patients experience a chronic, progressive, and potentially fatal form of the disease.

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for patients. Since 2000, FSR has fostered over $4 million in sarcoidosis-specific research and has worked diligently to provide resources to tens of thousands of individuals worldwide.

For more information and to register for the event, visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org/boston.

