Boston Scientific Announces Conference Call Discussing First Quarter 2023 Results

Boston Scientific Corporation

Apr 03, 2023, 09:30 ET

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the first quarter on April 26 prior to the conference call.

A live webcast and replay of the webcast will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.  As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS

Media:                         

Investors:

Kate Haranis     

Lauren Tengler

508-683-6585 (office)    

508-683-4479 (office)

Media Relations      

Investor Relations

Boston Scientific Corporation   

Boston Scientific Corporation

[email protected]     

[email protected]

