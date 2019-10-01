Boston Scientific Announces Conference Call Discussing Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The company will issue a news release announcing financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, prior to the conference call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.bostonscientific.com.

A replay of the webcast will be archived and available at investors.bostonscientific.com beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the meeting.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS

Media: Investors: Katie Schur Susie Lisa, CFA 508-683-5574 (office) 508-683-5565 (office) Media Relations Investor Relations Boston Scientific Corporation Boston Scientific Corporation Katie.Schur@bsci.com BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

