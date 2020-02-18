Boston Scientific Announces February and March 2020 Conference Schedule

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in three upcoming investor conferences.

On February 27, 2020, Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 25-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at the SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City. The session will begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. EST.

On March 3, 2020, Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Susie Lisa will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at Cowen and Company's 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston. The session will begin at approximately 10 a.m. EST.

On March 11, 2020, Mike Mahoney, chairman and chief executive officer, and Lauren Tengler, director, Investor Relations, will participate in a 25-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami. The session will begin at approximately 8 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast and replay of the webcast for each event will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.comhttp://www.bostonscientific.com/investors. The replay will be available beginning approximately one hour following the completion of each event.

CONTACTS

Media: Investors: Katie Schur Susie Lisa, CFA 508-683-5574 (office) 508-683-5565 (office) Media Relations Investor Relations Boston Scientific Corporation Boston Scientific Corporation Katie.Schur@bsci.com BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

