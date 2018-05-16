Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018

During the late-breaking sessions on Wednesday, May 23, data from the RESPOND trial will provide two-year, 'real world' outcomes in patients treated with the LOTUS™ Transcatheter Aortic Valve System* as well as one-year results with the Agent™ Paclitaxel-Coated PTCA Balloon** from a multicenter study of two drug-coated balloons in patients with arterial in-stent restenosis.

Other presentations of interest include two sub-analyses from the REPRISE III randomized trial, also featuring the LOTUS Valve: multivariate predictors of early and late stroke after implantation and gender-related differences in clinical presentation and outcomes after TAVI. Data regarding the matched comparison of anticoagulation vs. antiplatelet therapy after LAA closure with the WATCHMAN™ Left Atrial Appendage Device will also be presented.

"We feel that this year's EuroPCR program will serve as a backdrop for engaging dialogue around data milestones that demonstrate the strength of our cardiovascular portfolio," said Professor Ian Meredith, M.D., executive vice president and global chief medical officer, Boston Scientific. "Additionally, we have been anticipating the outcomes from multiple studies being presented around our SYNERGY™ Bioabsorbable Polymer Stent, including further insight into assessing outcomes associated with patients presenting with complex disease states, high bleeding risk and shorter dual anti-platelet regimens."

SCHEDULE OF PRESENTATIONS OF INTEREST (listed chronologically)

Tuesday, May 22

The LOTUS Valve System: Insights from the randomized REPRISE III trial - Multivariate predictors of early and late stroke after TAVI implantation. Prof. Axel Linke will present at 12:26 in Room 342B , Level 3.

Insights from the randomized REPRISE III trial - Multivariate predictors of early and late stroke after TAVI implantation. Prof. will present at 12:26 in Room , Level 3. The LOTUS Valve System: REPRISE III gender sub-analysis: Sex-related differences in clinical presentation and outcome after TAVI for severe aortic stenosis. Dr. Mayra Guerrero will present insights from the randomized REPRISE III trial at 13:30 in the Posters Lab, Level 1.

Wednesday, May 23

The LOTUS Valve System: RESPOND : 2 years clinical outcomes in patients treated with a repositionable and fully retrievable aortic valve in routine clinical practice. Dr. David Hildick-Smith will present the results at 09:36 in Room Maillot, Level 2.

RESPOND 2 years clinical outcomes in patients treated with a repositionable and fully retrievable aortic valve in routine clinical practice. Dr. will present the results at 09:36 in Room Maillot, Level 2. Agent Drug-Coated Balloon: AGENT ISR: One-year outcomes from a randomized multi-centre study of two DEB for the treatment of coronary in-stent restenosis. Prof. Dr. Holger Nef will present the clinical outcomes at 14:45 in Room Maillot, Level 2.

Thursday, May 24

The WATCHMAN Left Atrial Appendage Device: Propensity-matched comparison of anticoagulation vs. antiplatelet therapy after LAAC with Watchman. Prof. Lars Søndergaard will present at 14:45 in Room 252B , Level 2.

All events are listed in Central European Summer Time (CEST) and take place at the Palais des Congrès. For additional details about Boston Scientific data presentations and sponsored symposia, go to www.bostonscientific.eu/europcr-2018 or visit the Boston Scientific booth located on Level 1, Hall Passy F21. For more information about Boston Scientific at EuroPCR, please follow @BSC_EU_Heart.

*The LOTUS Valve system is currently not available for use or sale.

**In the U.S., the Agent™ Paclitaxel-Coated balloon catheter is investigational and not available for sale.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 35 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

CONTACTS:

Timette Nevala

U.S. Media

(763) 494-1284 (office)

Timette.Nevala@bsci.com

Rainer Puster

European Media

+49 (0) 1754347057

Rainer.Puster@bsci.com

Susie Lisa, CFA

Investor Relations

(508) 683-5565 (office)

BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-scientific-announces-schedule-of-presentations-at-europcr-2018-300649297.html

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation

Related Links

http://www.bostonscientific.com

