Boston Scientific Announces Scheduled Presentations at Heart Rhythm 2019

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) today announced key data that will be featured at Heart Rhythm 2019, the Heart Rhythm Society's 40th Annual Heart Rhythm Scientific Sessions, in San Francisco on May 8-11.

Safety and efficacy data from the UNTOUCHED study of the Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator System (S-ICD) as well as a pooled analysis of data from the Multicenter Automatic Defibrillator Implantation (MADIT) trials will be presented during late-breaking clinical trial sessions on Friday, May 10. Additional data presentations of interest will highlight:

safety and efficacy performance outcomes of the POLARx™ Cryoablation Catheter for pulmonary vein isolation;

real-world results from the NESTed post-approval study of the WATCHMAN™ Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Device;

additional application of the HeartLogic™ Heart Failure Diagnostic;

evidence supporting the improved detection of atrial arrythmias in the LUX-Dx™ Insertable Cardiac Monitor.

"This year, we're eager to present new data further supporting the use of the S-ICD System as a first-line therapy for patients at risk for sudden cardiac death as well as data underscoring the clinical potential of our future technologies including the POLARx cryoballon ablation catheter and the Lux Dx insertable cardiac monitor," said Dr. Kenneth Stein, senior vice president and chief medical officer, Rhythm Management and Global Health Policy, Boston Scientific. "We are also excited about the presentation of results from MADIT-CHIC, our grant-funded research on the use of cardiac resynchronization therapy in patients with chemotherapy-induced cardiomyopathy, as it is one of the first prospective trials to focus on this growing population."

ABSTRACTS OF INTEREST (listed chronologically)

Thursday, May 9

Heart Failure

Atrial Arrhythmias Alter Device Detected Heart Failure Metrics: A poster on the ALTITUDE-HF Study authored by Ramesh Hariharan , M.D., will be available for viewing from 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM in the Poster Area of Hall ABC.

S-ICD

Real-world Performance of Atrial Fibrillation Monitor in Patients with a Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator: A poster authored by Sarah W.E. Baalman , M.D., will be available for viewing from 2:00 – 4:30 PM in the Poster Area of Hall ABC.

WATCHMAN LAAC Device

Real World Outcomes with Watchman: 7-day Safety and 45-day Results from the NeSted Post Approval Study: A poster authored by Kenneth A. Ellenbogen , M.D., FHRS, will be available for viewing from 2:00 – 4:30 PM in Hall ABC.

Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator (TV-ICD)

Avoiding Unnecessary Therapy for Arrhythmias ≥200 bpm: A poster with results from MADIT-RIT authored by Claudio D. Schuger , M.D., FHRS, will be available for viewing from 2:00 – 4:30 PM in the Poster Area of Hall ABC.

Friday, May 10

Heart Failure

Multiparametric Analysis of Device Based Physiological Sensors May Identify ICD Patients Reacting Adversely to Right Ventricular Pacing: results from the ALTITUDE-HF study will be presented by Niraj Varma , M.D., at 8:00 AM in Room 156.

, M.D., at in Room 156. The Impact of Subclinical Atrial Fibrillation on Device Based Heart Failure Status: data from the MultiSENSE study will be presented by Jorge A. Wong , M.D., at 8:15 AM in Room 152.

Insertable Cardiac Monitor

Artificial Neural Network Algorithm Improves Atrial Fibrillation Detection: data will be presented by Mark Richards , M.D., at 8:30 AM in Room 156.

Electrophysiology

First in Human Experience: Novel Cryoballoon Ablation System for Pulmonary Vein Isolation: results from the CRYO-FIM study will be presented by Ante Anic M.D., at 8:45 AM in Room 303.

S-ICD

Late-Breaking Clinical Trial: Understanding Outcomes with the S-ICD in Primary Prevention Patients with Low Ejection Fraction (UNTOUCHED) Study: High Conversion Efficacy and Low Adverse Event Rate During the First 30 Days: Lucas Boersma , M.D., will present the results at 1:30 PM in Room 24.

TV-ICD

Late-Breaking Clinical Trial: Decline in Ventricular Arrhythmia Events and Mortality in the Multicenter Automatic Defibrillator Implantation (MADIT) Trials: Valentina Kutyifa, M.D., Ph.D., FHRS, will present the results at 2:06 PM in Room 24.

All presentations are listed in Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) and will take place at Moscone Center. For more information, visit Boston Scientific at Booth #519 or follow @BSCCardiology.

INVESTOR UPDATE

The company will also host an investor event and webcast on May 9 from 9:00-10:00 AM PDT to provide a business update and answer questions from investors about the Boston Scientific Rhythm Management portfolio. The event will be accessible via live webcast at www.bostonscientific.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be accessible at www.bostonscientific.com/investors beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

The POLARx Cryoablation Catheter and the LUX-Dx Insertable Cardiac Monitor are in development and are not available for use or sale.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS:

U.S. Media:

Laura Aumann

Boston Scientific

(651) 328-0619 (office)

Laura.Aumann@bsci.com

European Media:

Rosie Ireland

Boston Scientific Europe

+44 (0)7585 403359

Rosie.Ireland@bsci.com

Susie Lisa, CFA

Investor Relations

Boston Scientific Corporation

(508) 683-5565 (office)

BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation

Related Links

http://www.bostonscientific.com

