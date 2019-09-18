Boston Scientific Announces Scheduled Presentations at Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics 2019

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) today announced key data that will be presented at the 31st Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT), the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation, in San Francisco, on September 25 - September 29.

Notably, data from the EVOLVE Short DAPT study evaluating the safety of early dual antiplatelet therapy discontinuation in a large number of patients with high bleeding risk treated with the SYNERGY™ Bioabsorbable Polymer (BP) Stent will be featured during a late-breaking science session on Thursday, September 26.

"We look forward to the presentation of late-breaking data on our SYNERGY stent and the important discussions these data will warrant around the advancement of therapies to treat coronary artery disease," said Dr. Ian Meredith, AM., executive vice president and global chief medical officer, Boston Scientific. "We also will celebrate the milestone of 100,000 patient implants of the WATCHMAN™ Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device worldwide, and anticipate new clinical data across our Interventional Cardiology portfolio further supporting physicians as they determine the most appropriate treatment strategies for patients with cardiovascular disease."

ABSTRACTS OF INTEREST (listed chronologically)

Wednesday, September 25

LOTUS™ Aortic Valve System: Mid-term Outcomes after Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement with a Mechanically-expanded versus Self-Expandable Valve: 3-year Results from the REPRISE III Randomized Trial: David Rizik , M.D., will present at 3:45 p.m. in Room 209-210.

Thursday, September 26

SYNERGY BP Stent: (Late-Breaking Science) Primary Outcomes of the EVOLVE Short DAPT Study Evaluating 3-Month Dual Antiplatelet Therapy in High Bleeding Risk Patients Treated With the SYNERGY Everolimus-Eluting, Bioabsorbable Polymer-Coated Coronary Stent: Dr. Ajay Kirtane will present during the Late-Breaking Science session at 12:15 p.m. in Main Arena 1.

LOTUS Aortic Valve System: Budget Impact of Mechanically Expanded Versus Self-expanding Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement in High-risk Patients with Aortic Stenosis: A Medicare Perspective: A poster developed by David Rizik , M.D. will be available for viewing from 9:15-10:45 a.m. in Moscone South, Hall D, Exhibition Level.

Friday, September 27

PLATINUM Diversity: Clinical Impact of DAPT Cessation Within 12 Months of Drug-eluting Stent Implantation in Caucasians and Minorities: Insights From the PLATINUM Diversity and PROMUS Element Plus Post-Approval Study: Dr. Davide Cao will present at 9:30 a.m. in Moderated Posters 4, Exhibit Hall, Exhibition Level.

WATCHMAN Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device: Budget Implications of Atrial Fibrillation Stroke Risk Reduction Strategies to Medicare and Medicare Beneficiaries: An Analysis of Pooled, Long-term Trial Data: Dr. Vivek Reddy , M.D., will present at 3:50 p.m. in the Moderated Posters 2, Exhibit Hall, Exhibition Level.

Saturday, September 28

PLATINUM Diversity: Clinical Outcomes in Women and Minorities According to the Urgency of Percutaneous Coronary Intervention: Dr. Davide Cao will present at 9:30 a.m. in Moderated Posters 8, Exhibit Hall, Exhibition Level.

All presentations are listed in Pacific Time and will take place at the Moscone Center. For more information, visit Boston Scientific at booth #1534 or follow @BSCCardiology.

The company will also host an investor event and webcast on Friday, September 27 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. PT to provide a business update and answer questions from investors about the Boston Scientific cardiovascular portfolio. The event will be accessible at www.bostonscientific.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be accessible at www.bostonscientific.com/investors beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "anticipate," "expect," "project," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "intend" and similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and estimates using information available to us at the time and are not intended to be guarantees of future events or performance. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding clinical outcomes, product launches, and product performance and impact. If our underlying assumptions turn out to be incorrect, or if certain risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. These factors, in some cases, have affected and in the future (together with other factors) could affect our ability to implement our business strategy and may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements expressed in this press release. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements.

Factors that may cause such differences include, among other things: future economic, competitive, reimbursement and regulatory conditions; new product introductions; demographic trends; the closing and integration of acquisitions; intellectual property; litigation; financial market conditions; and future business decisions made by us and our competitors. All of these factors are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of them are beyond our control. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect our future operations, see Part I, Item 1A – Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which we may update in Part II, Item 1A – Risk Factors in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q we have filed or will file hereafter. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this document.

CONTACT:

Angela Mineo

Communications Manager

(763) 955-8325 (office)

Angela.Mineo@bsci.com

Susie Lisa, CFA

Investor Relations

Boston Scientific Corporation

(508) 683-5565 (office)

BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation

Related Links

http://www.bostonscientific.com

