Boston Scientific announces upcoming investor conference schedule

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

On November 18, 2025, Kenneth Stein, M.D., senior vice president and global chief medical officer, and Lauren Tengler, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at Wolfe Research's 7th Annual Healthcare Conference. The session will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET.

On December 2, 2025, Joe Fitzgerald, executive vice president and group president, Cardiology, Janar Sathananthan, M.D., chief medical officer, Interventional Cardiology Therapies, and Lauren Tengler, vice president, Investor Relations will participate in a 40-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at Citi's 2025 Global Healthcare Conference. The session will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay for each event will be accessible at https://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 45 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and follow us on LinkedIn

