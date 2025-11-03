Boston Scientific announces upcoming investor conference schedule

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

On November 18, 2025, Kenneth Stein, M.D., senior vice president and global chief medical officer, and Lauren Tengler, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at Wolfe Research's 7th Annual Healthcare Conference. The session will begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET.

On December 2, 2025, Joe Fitzgerald, executive vice president and group president, Cardiology, Janar Sathananthan, M.D., chief medical officer, Interventional Cardiology Therapies, and Lauren Tengler, vice president, Investor Relations will participate in a 40-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at Citi's 2025 Global Healthcare Conference. The session will begin at approximately 9:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay for each event will be accessible at https://investors.bostonscientific.com. The replay will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

