Boston Scientific Closes Acquisition of Axonics, Inc.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) today announced the close of its acquisition of Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of differentiated devices to treat urinary and bowel dysfunction.

"Over the last decade, it has been impressive to see the meaningful innovations Axonics has delivered for patients with overactive bladder and incontinence," said Meghan Scanlon, senior vice president and president, Urology, Boston Scientific. "By closing this acquisition, we're pleased to welcome the Axonics team into Boston Scientific. The addition of the Axonics product portfolio enables us to expand into sacral neuromodulation, a high-growth adjacency for our Urology business, while bringing a comprehensive portfolio of products to patients around the world who are seeking tailored treatment options based on their life stage and incontinence severity."

The purchase price of $71 cash per share represents an equity value of $3.7 billion and an enterprise value of $3.3 billion.1 The transaction is expected to be immaterial to adjusted earnings per share in 2024 and 2025 and accretive thereafter. On a GAAP basis, the transaction is expected to be less accretive, or more dilutive, due to amortization expense and acquisition-related charges.

Additional information about this transaction is available on the Events and Presentations section of the Boston Scientific investor relations website .

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 45 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of health care. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com and connect on LinkedIn and X , formerly Twitter.

1 Equity value based on total fully diluted share count of approximately 51.7 million shares including management incentives; Enterprise value is equal to Equity value minus net cash and short-term investments of approximately $0.4 billion as of September 30, 2024.

