Boston Scientific CMO Discuss Solutions for Health Inequality on Today's Marketplace

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's Marketplace (TMP) is proud to announce a featured interview with Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) Global Chief Medical Officer, Kenneth Stein, MD, and Scott Shipman, MD, MPH, Executive Director for the Institute for Population Health. The doctors joined host Jane King to discuss health inequities and Boston Scientific's work to improve access to care for underserved populations.

"[We need] to address the factors that impede health equity." Post this Close the Gap is aimed at helping to remove the barriers that can keep patients in underserved populations from therapies that can make a major difference in their lives.

"[We need] to address the factors that impede health equity," Dr. Shipman told King. "These factors include both access, outcomes, and quality of care in the healthcare system, as well as many community factors that impact disparities and equity in quality care."

Dr. Stein explained how Boston Scientific is taking the lead in tackling those factors with its "Close the Gap" initiative.

"Boston Scientific's mission is to extend the lives of patients through innovative medical technology," said Stein. "If there are segments of the population that do not have access to these technologies, then we cannot achieve our mission. So we established an initiative called 'Close the Gap' that's aimed at helping to remove the barriers that can keep patients in underserved populations from therapies that can make a major difference in their lives."

Close the Gap promotes education and helps improve access to preventative services through partnerships with health professionals and patient advocacy groups.

"If we don't accept that health inequities are our baseline, we are unlikely to be committed to making changes," Dr. Shipman said. "The work that Boston Scientific and others are doing is exactly what needs to be done. We need to study the problem, we need to work with the communities that have these disparate outcomes, find the root causes, and act to make a difference."

Watch the full interview here.

TMP produces compelling interviews covering complex and important topics for syndication across the financial news media landscape, targeting investors, journalists, financial professionals, and interested viewers.

About Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) transforms lives through innovative medical technologies that improve the health of patients around the world. As a global medical technology leader for more than 45 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high-performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of health care. Our portfolio of devices and therapies helps physicians diagnose and treat complex cardiovascular, respiratory, digestive, oncological, neurological, and urological diseases and conditions. Learn more at www.bostonscientific.com .

About Creighton University's Institute for Population Health

The Institute for Population Health is a hub for integrating population health research, teaching, and service across the University, health systems, and communities through effective, authentic partnerships that advance health equity and improve access to high-value care. For more information visit https://www.creighton.edu/institute-population-health

About Today's Marketplace

Today's Marketplace (TMP) is a series of C-Suite interviews filmed at the prestigious New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ MarketSite studio for earned media and targeted institutional and retail investor distribution. Learn more about TMP by visiting: todaysmarketplace.tv.

Media Contact:

Today's Market Place

[email protected]

SOURCE Today's Marketplace