Boston Scientific Completes $4.3 Billion Offering of Senior Notes and Issues Redemption Notice for its 2020 Notes

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) completed a public offering of $4.3 billion aggregate principal amount of its senior notes. The public offering consists of $850 million of 3.450% notes due 2024, $850 million of 3.750% notes due 2026, $850 million of 4.000% notes due 2029, $750 million of 4.550% notes due 2039 and $1.0 billion of 4.700% notes due 2049.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to (i) finance a portion of its previously announced proposed acquisition of BTG plc (the "BTG Acquisition"), (ii) redeem its 6.000% notes due January 2020 and its 2.850% notes due May 2020 (collectively, the "2020 Notes"), of which $850 million aggregate principal amount and $600 million aggregate principal amount, respectively, were outstanding as of the date of the aforementioned offering, (iii) repay amounts outstanding under its $1.0 billion Term Loan facility maturing August 2019, which bore interest at an annual rate of LIBOR plus 0.65%, (iv) repay other short term debt and (v) pay related fees, expenses and premiums.

Following the completion of the offering, the Company issued redemption notices for the full redemption of each series of 2020 Notes. The complete terms of each redemption, including the redemption price to be paid under the terms of each series of notes, are described in the applicable redemption notice, delivered to holders of the relevant series of 2020 Notes. The redemption notice in respect of the 6.000% notes due January 2020 indicates a redemption date of March 27, 2019. The redemption notice in respect of the 2.850% notes due May 2020 indicates a redemption date of March 12, 2019. Copies of the notice of redemption for the 6.000% notes due January 2020 can be obtained from the Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. by calling Bondholder Relations at 800-254-2826 or email at bhr.clientservice@bnymellon . Copies of the notice of redemption for the 2.850% notes due May 2020 can be obtained from the U.S. Bank National Association, by calling Alison Nadeau at 617-603-6553.

