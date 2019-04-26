Boston Scientific Corp. Shareholder Alert: Securities Lawsuit Filed Against BSX

BOSTON, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornton Law Firm LLP announces that it is investigating a securities class action on behalf of shareholders and investors who purchased the securities of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE ticker: BSX). The investigation involves possible violations of the federal securities laws by Boston Scientific and certain executives. A class action has been filed, and if you are a Boston Scientific shareholder interested in learning more, please email shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-531-3933.

According to the lawsuit, Boston Scientific made materially false and misleading statements regarding Boston Scientific's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Boston Scientific failed to disclose that:

(a) Boston Scientific's surgical mesh products indicated for the transvaginal repair of POP were unsafe;

(b) Boston Scientific's continued marketing and sales of these devices in the United States was unlikely to be sustainable;

(c) Boston Scientific had sold vaginal mesh implants containing counterfeit or adulterated resin products imported from China; and

(d) Boston Scientific's conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and government investigations.

As a result of Boston Scientific's alleged misconduct, BSX stock fell $2.90 per share, or 7.67%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $34.91 per share on April 17, 2019.

As a result of Boston Scientific's alleged misconduct, BSX stock fell $2.90 per share, or 7.67%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $34.91 per share on April 17, 2019.

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys specialize in representing individual shareholders and institutional investors in recovering damages caused by corporate wrongdoing or fraud.

