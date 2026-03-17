Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Boston Scientific Corporation ("Boston Scientific" or the "Company") (NYSE: BSX) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION (BSX), CLICK HERE BEFORE MAY 4, 2026 (THE LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between July 23, 2025 and February 3, 2026, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Boston Scientific's U.S. EP segment's growth rate was unsustainable and was approaching an earlier tipping point than the market was anticipating; (2) the Company was experiencing new competition entrants that were sapping Boston Scientific's U.S. Electrophysiology market share and thus limiting the Company's growth potential; (3) as a result, Defendants' repeated statements of confidence in the U.S. EP division's growth trajectory, including repeatedly elevated full-year guidance metrics, were materially misleading; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

Email us at: [email protected]

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz,

Telephone: 310-914-5007

Email: [email protected]

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles