Boston Scientific Elects David Habiger to Board of Directors

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) announced today the election of David Habiger to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Habiger has more than 30 years of business leadership experience and currently serves as president and chief executive officer of J.D. Power. Prior to joining J.D. Power in 2018, he founded and was a partner of Silicon Media Partners. Earlier in his career, he served as the chief executive officer for multiple private and publicly held technology companies including Textura, NDS Group and Sonic Solutions.

Habiger is a director on the Chicago Federal Reserve Board where he serves on the Governance, Human Resources and SABOR (Systems Activities, Bank Operations and Risk) Committees. He is also a director of several public and private boards and a member of the board of trustees at Rush University Medical Center. Habiger received an M.B.A. from The University of Chicago and a bachelor's degree in business administration from St. Norbert College.

"We are pleased to expand our board of directors with an accomplished executive who brings a wealth of experience leading technology companies through times of pivotal growth," said Mike Mahoney, chief executive and chairman of the board, Boston Scientific. "We welcome Dave and look forward to his insights as Boston Scientific continues to deliver solutions that transform lives."

