Boston Scientific to Participate in 13th Annual Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE : BSX ) is scheduled to participate in the 13th Annual Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 in Boston.

Susie Lisa, vice president, Investor Relations, and Lindsay Fish, director, Investor Relations, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst beginning at approximately 9:40 a.m. EDT. A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Boston Scientific website at investors.bostonscientific.com. A replay of the webcast will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.com beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.  As a global medical technology leader for more than 35 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

